Opposition Preview: Liverpool Face Champions League-Chasing Arsenal At The Emirates As They Hunt For European Football

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will be looking to extend their Premier League unbeaten record to ten games as they face Arsenal at the Emirates on Wednesday, who themselves have picked up 28 points in their last 11 matches.

The North-London outfit currently sit fourth in the Premier League, one point ahead of Manchester United in fifth. Crucially they have three games in hand over the 13-time Premier League champions meaning a first top-four finish since 2015/16 lies in their hands.

Arteta's Young Guns

After a poor start to the season, which saw the Gunners’ bottom of the league after their first three games, Mikel Arteta’s young side have received plaudits for their exciting style of play and much-improved character over the past few months.

Their season has been characterised by a solid and new-look defence with £50million man Ben White along with Aaron Ramsdale starring, helping the side to 12 clean-sheets, the third best in the division, only behind Liverpool and Manchester City.

Diogo Jota scoring against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup the last time the sides met. IMAGO / PA Images

Fan-favourite, Thomas Partey, will be expected to provide protection to the back four on Wednesday. This should allow youngsters Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, and Emile Smith-Rowe to shine in an exciting, free-flowing style of attacking football.

England international and academy graduate, Saka, has been the poster boy and face of a new and exciting generation in North London, and with good reason. The twenty-year-old has 14 goal contributions in the League so far this season, the most of any player under the age of 21 in the division.

Bukayo Saka celebrating a goal in a 5-0 win against Norwich in December. IMAGO / Cover-Images

The Gunners will be looking to make a statement to their top-four rivals with a result on Wednesday, as they are still to face Tottenham and Chelsea away from home, as well as welcoming Manchester United in their difficult end-of-season run-in.

With Klopp’s men in a title race of their own, this makes Wednesday’s mouth-watering clash crucial for both clubs as they look to finish the season in spectacular fashion.

