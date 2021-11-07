Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Watch: Divock Origi Scores Stunner to Give Liverpool a Chance Against West Ham

Author:

Divock Origi has made it 3-2 to give Liverpool one last chance to salvage something from the game against West Ham.

Divock Origi replaced Diogo Jota in the second half and the Belgian hasn't been great since coming on.

However, he caught a beauty on the edge of the box and fired it past Lukasz Fabianski to put Liverpool within reach of gaining a point from today's game.

If the Reds want to get something from today's game then they need to score ASAP.

Read More

Watch Origi's goal here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane.

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago Alcantara, Tyler Morton, Divock Origi, Nat Phillips, Takumi Minamino

West Ham Starting XI

Lukasz Fabianski, Ben Johnson, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma, Michail Antonio.

West Ham Subs

Alphonse Areola, Vladimir Coufal, Manuel Lanzini, Ryan Fredericks, Craig Dawson, Mark Noble, Issa Diop, Arthur Masuaku, Alex Král.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

Watch: West Ham's Aaron Cresswell Challenge on Liverpool's Jordan Henderson

3 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Jordan Henderson Fabinho Joel Matip West Ham
Match Coverage

West Ham 3-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings

41 minutes ago
Divock Origi
Match Coverage

Watch: Divock Origi Scores Stunner to Give Liverpool a Chance Against West Ham

56 minutes ago
Kurt Zouma West Ham
Match Coverage

Watch: West Ham's Kurt Zouma Makes It 3-1 Against Liverpool

1 hour ago
Pablo Fornals Trent Alexander-Arnold Virgil van dijk West Ham
Match Coverage

Watch: Pablo Fornals Scores for West Ham Against Liverpool After Alisson and Joel Matip Errors

1 hour ago
Alisson West Ham
Match Coverage

Half-Time Review: West Ham 1-0 Liverpool

1 hour ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Watch: Trent Alexander Arnold Scores Amazing Free-Kick for Liverpool to Equalise Against West Ham

2 hours ago
Alisson
Match Coverage

Watch: West Ham United Lead Against Liverpool After Alisson Mistake

2 hours ago