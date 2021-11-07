Watch: Divock Origi Scores Stunner to Give Liverpool a Chance Against West Ham

Divock Origi has made it 3-2 to give Liverpool one last chance to salvage something from the game against West Ham.

Divock Origi replaced Diogo Jota in the second half and the Belgian hasn't been great since coming on.

However, he caught a beauty on the edge of the box and fired it past Lukasz Fabianski to put Liverpool within reach of gaining a point from today's game.

If the Reds want to get something from today's game then they need to score ASAP.

Watch Origi's goal here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane.

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago Alcantara, Tyler Morton, Divock Origi, Nat Phillips, Takumi Minamino

West Ham Starting XI

Lukasz Fabianski, Ben Johnson, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma, Michail Antonio.

West Ham Subs

Alphonse Areola, Vladimir Coufal, Manuel Lanzini, Ryan Fredericks, Craig Dawson, Mark Noble, Issa Diop, Arthur Masuaku, Alex Král.

