Watch: Pablo Fornals Scores for West Ham Against Liverpool After Alisson and Joel Matip Errors
Liverpool are on the edge of dropping three points against West Ham after Pablo Fornals scores for West Ham against Liverpool.
The Reds have really let this game slip away. Since the Trent Alexander-Arnold goal, Liverpool haven't really created anything.
West Ham keep catching Liverpool on the counter attack too.
The Hammers have finally punished Liverpool's high defence in the 68th minutes.
As West Ham were on the break, Joel Matip stepped forward and basically gave Pablo Fornals a free run on goal which he took.
The West Ham midfielder hit a tame shot at Alisson which the Brazilian shot stopper tumbled into the back of the net.
Watch West Ham's goal here:
Liverpool Starting XI
Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane.
Liverpool Subs
Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago Alcantara, Tyler Morton, Divock Origi, Nat Phillips, Takumi Minamino
West Ham Starting XI
Lukasz Fabianski, Ben Johnson, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma, Michail Antonio.
West Ham Subs
Alphonse Areola, Vladimir Coufal, Manuel Lanzini, Ryan Fredericks, Craig Dawson, Mark Noble, Issa Diop, Arthur Masuaku, Alex Král.
