Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Watch: Pablo Fornals Scores for West Ham Against Liverpool After Alisson and Joel Matip Errors

Author:

Liverpool are on the edge of dropping three points against West Ham after Pablo Fornals scores for West Ham against Liverpool.

The Reds have really let this game slip away. Since the Trent Alexander-Arnold goal, Liverpool haven't really created anything.

West Ham keep catching Liverpool on the counter attack too.

The Hammers have finally punished Liverpool's high defence in the 68th minutes.

Read More

As West Ham were on the break, Joel Matip stepped forward and basically gave Pablo Fornals a free run on goal which he took.

The West Ham midfielder hit a tame shot at Alisson which the Brazilian shot stopper tumbled into the back of the net.

Watch West Ham's goal here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane.

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago Alcantara, Tyler Morton, Divock Origi, Nat Phillips, Takumi Minamino

West Ham Starting XI

Lukasz Fabianski, Ben Johnson, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma, Michail Antonio.

West Ham Subs

Alphonse Areola, Vladimir Coufal, Manuel Lanzini, Ryan Fredericks, Craig Dawson, Mark Noble, Issa Diop, Arthur Masuaku, Alex Král.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Pablo Fornals Trent Alexander-Arnold Virgil van dijk West Ham
Match Coverage

Watch: Pablo Fornals Scores for West Ham Against Liverpool After Alisson and Joel Matip Errors

1 minute ago
Alisson West Ham
Match Coverage

Half-Time Review: West Ham 1-0 Liverpool

47 minutes ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Watch: Trent Alexander Arnold Scores Amazing Free-Kick for Liverpool to Equalise Against West Ham

54 minutes ago
Alisson
Match Coverage

Watch: West Ham United Lead Against Liverpool After Alisson Mistake

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah West Ham
Match Coverage

Stacks of Stats: Liverpool vs West Ham

2 hours ago
Sadio Mane Andrew Robertson
Match Coverage

Confirmed Line Ups: West Ham v Liverpool | Premier League

2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp vs West Ham
Match Coverage

Watch: West Ham V Liverpool Live Watchalong Stream

2 hours ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Declan Rice of West Ham United with Divock Origi of Liverpool during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool FC at London Stadium on January 29, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Match Coverage

Report: Liverpool Striker Divock Origi Set To Start Against West Ham

3 hours ago