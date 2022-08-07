‘Particularly Virgil van Dijk’ - Alan Shearer On A Tough Afternoon For Liverpool’s Dutchman Against Aleksandar Mitrovic & Fulham

Former England captain, Alan Shearer, has praised Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic for dominating Liverpool’s defence in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage.

The Serbian international was a handful all afternoon, bagging two goals and winning the penalty for his second after being brought down by Virgil van Dijk.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Liverpool were relieved to get a point from the game after a much improved last half hour when Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah both scored and assisted each other.

It was the performance of Mitrovic and the below par van Dijk and Reds defence however that was one of the major talking points from the game.

The Dutchman was caught out for the penalty award as Mitrovic pushed the ball passed him with the score locked at 1-1.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Despite the soft looking nature of the penalty, there was contact between van Dijk’s knee with the striker’s so it is understandable why referee Andy Madley pointed to the spot.

As to whether a spot kick would have been awarded if Madley hadn’t intervened remains to be seen but it was unlike Liverpool’s number four to get involved in such a tangle.

Former Blackburn and Newcastle striker Shearer told BBC Sport (via HITC) the performance of Fulham and Mitrovic did something that isnt easy to do, by rattling Jurgen Klopp’s defence and van Dijk in particular.

“I thought Fulham were absolutely brilliant. The energy that they showed. The way that they went after Liverpool. The way they played to Mitrovic’s strengths, in terms of getting balls into the box.

“He gave the back four a really uncomfortable afternoon and there are not many times you can say that with Liverpool, particularly Virgil van Dijk.”

There is no doubt it was a bad day at the office for many wearing a Red shirt and Liverpool fans should expect a much improved performance when they take on Crystal Palace at Anfield next Monday.

