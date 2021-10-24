Watch Manchester United's Paul Pogba Get Sent Off for Horrific Challenge on Liverpool's Naby Keita

Manchester United's Paul Pogba has been sent off for a terrible challenge on Liverpool's Naby Keita.

Just when Naby Keita is starting to get some game time under his belt, he has been injured by a terrible challenge by Paul Pogba.

Pogba jumped in two footed against the Guinea international who has subsequently been stretchered off.

Keita has had a great game, dominating the game and getting a goal and an assist.

Hopefully Naby Keita will be okay and it's just a precaution. Pogba should get a lengthy ban for endangering an opponent.

Watch Paul Pogba's red card here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson;

James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota.

Liverpool Subs

Adrian, Sadio Mane, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Divock Origi, Joel Matip.

Manchester United Starting XI

David de Gea;

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw

Fred, Scott McTominay;

Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford;

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United Subs

Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Diogo Dalot, Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek

Read More Manchester United v Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook