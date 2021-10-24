    • October 24, 2021
    Watch Manchester United's Paul Pogba Get Sent Off for Horrific Challenge on Liverpool's Naby Keita

    Author:

    Manchester United's Paul Pogba has been sent off for a terrible challenge on Liverpool's Naby Keita.

    Just when Naby Keita is starting to get some game time under his belt, he has been injured by a terrible challenge by Paul Pogba.

    Pogba jumped in two footed against the Guinea international who has subsequently been stretchered off.

    Keita has had a great game, dominating the game and getting a goal and an assist.

    Hopefully Naby Keita will be okay and it's just a precaution. Pogba should get a lengthy ban for endangering an opponent.

    Watch Paul Pogba's red card here:

    Liverpool Starting XI

    Alisson;

    Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson;

    James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita;

    Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota.

    Liverpool Subs

    Adrian, Sadio Mane, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Divock Origi, Joel Matip.

    Manchester United Starting XI

    David de Gea;

    Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw

    Fred, Scott McTominay;

    Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford;

    Cristiano Ronaldo.

    Manchester United Subs

    Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Diogo Dalot, Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek

