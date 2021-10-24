Watch Manchester United's Paul Pogba Get Sent Off for Horrific Challenge on Liverpool's Naby Keita
Manchester United's Paul Pogba has been sent off for a terrible challenge on Liverpool's Naby Keita.
Just when Naby Keita is starting to get some game time under his belt, he has been injured by a terrible challenge by Paul Pogba.
Pogba jumped in two footed against the Guinea international who has subsequently been stretchered off.
Keita has had a great game, dominating the game and getting a goal and an assist.
Hopefully Naby Keita will be okay and it's just a precaution. Pogba should get a lengthy ban for endangering an opponent.
Watch Paul Pogba's red card here:
Liverpool Starting XI
Alisson;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson;
James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita;
Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota.
Liverpool Subs
Adrian, Sadio Mane, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Divock Origi, Joel Matip.
Manchester United Starting XI
David de Gea;
Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw
Fred, Scott McTominay;
Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford;
Cristiano Ronaldo.
Manchester United Subs
Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Diogo Dalot, Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek
Read More Manchester United v Liverpool Coverage
- Bruno Fernandes Is 'A Doubt' For Sunday's Match Between Manchester United And Liverpool Says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
- Mohamed Salah v Luke Shaw, Cristiano Ronaldo v Virgil van Dijk & More; Manchester United v Liverpool Key Battles
- 'We Are Confident' - Trent Alexander-Arnold As Liverpool Prepare For Manchester United
- Fabinho Injured and Not in the Squad for Manchester United V Liverpool Game
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook