Breaking: Paul Tierney Removed From VAR Duties For Match Between Chelsea And Liverpool

Paul Tierney has been replaced by Darren England as VAR official for the huge clash between Chelsea and Liverpool this afternoon.

The Premier League referee was at the centre of controversy in Liverpool's match against Tottenham two weeks ago, in which he made three massive decisions, all against the Reds.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confronted the Tierney on the day during the match, at half-time and at full-time, as he was not happy with the ref's performance throughout the match, which ended up in a 2-2 draw.

Tierney sent off Andy Robertson, after failing to send off Spurs' Harry Kane for a shocking challenge and give Liverpool a clear penalty after a foul on Diogo Jota by Emerson Royal.

Liverpool Team News

Panic rooted itself deeply in the world of Liverpool Twitter as rumours of superb shot-stopper Alisson Becker was not pictured in training, leaving his inclusion in this important fixture in doubt.

Liverpool's Boxing Day clash against Leeds was postponed due to COVID, meaning that Andy Robertson has now not served his ban in time for the Chelsea game, but the impressive and ever-improving Kostas Tsimikas has shown he is more than capable of replacing the flying Scotsman as he serves the final game of his suspension.

Joel Matip was one of a few Liverpool players who could walk away from the Leicester game with any ounce of credibility.

The retired Cameroonian will not be going to AFCON and it will be either himself or Ibrahima Konate who partners Virgil van Dijk with Trent Alexander-Arnold providing the threat on the right hand side of defence.

Chelsea Team News

Chelsea go into this afternoon's crucial match against Liverpool with their own problems, with a mixture of injuries and covid cases. Manager Thomas Tuchel has been unhappy with the Premier League in recent weeks for not accepting their attempts of match postponements.

The Blues will be without Reece James (injury), Ben Chilwell (injury), Thiago Silva (injury), Andreas Christensen (injury), with both Timo Werner and Kai Havartz recovering from Covid, which will see them without a starting place in the match.

Right-back Reece James was taken off in Chelsea's draw to Brighton midweek due to an injury to his hamstring, which will keep him out for at least six weeks.

