Pep Guardiola Confirms Three Players Will Miss Manchester City Clash With Liverpool

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The champions will face Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday missing three key players.
As Liverpool prepare for their huge match with Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, Pep Guardiola has confirmed that three players will be missing through injury for the champions.

The Reds have had a very disappointing start to the season which sees them already trailing their rivals by 13 points with a game in hand and therefore defeat would be unthinkable for Jurgen Klopp and his team.

Liverpool v Manchester City FA Community Shield Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp during the FA Community Shield match at Wembley Stadium.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp will go head to head again in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool are not without their own injury problems and are likely to be missing Alex Oxlade-ChamberlainNaby KeitaLuis DiazTrent Alexander-ArnoldJoel Matip, and Arthur Melo for the visit of Guardiola's men.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager had good and bad news on Friday confirming that Kalvin Phillips, John Stones, and Kyle Walker remain out but Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva are fit to play.

"All of them [Phillips, Stones, and Walker] will be out. John I think will be back I don't know when but maybe one week, ten days. Kalvin is getting better and is improving a lot. Kyle is still out.

"He was tired [Haaland], and Bernardo [Silva] and others as well, but they feel good and are ready for Sunday."

Manchester City Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is fit and ready to face Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League.

The match kicks off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday and watch out for more of our coverage ahead of the game.

