EFL Cup: Liverpool v Leicester City - Pep Lijnders Plays Down Liverpool's 'Small' Squad Despite Lack Of Backing By FSG

Last season, squad depth for Liverpool became such a huge problem as an injury crisis left the first team very short. Pep Lijnders has played down the lack of squad Liverpool have, reminding everyone of the youth players we bring through.

After last season capitulation following the amount of injuries, Liverpool went into this season as third favourites for the title, despite having what is arguably the best first team in the world and previously winning the league and Champions League.

The reason for that is the comparison of sqaud we have to our rivals, as another few injuries could leave us in heaps of trouble once again.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita all leave for AFCON in January and it looks likely FSG will no be backing Jurgen Klopp in the transfer window to at least cover for them.

During Liverpool's pre-match press conference for tonight's match against Leicester City, Pep Lijnders says Liverpool do not have a small squad as they have youth players coming through.

"I think without a small squad we would not have Trent-Alexander Arnold, we wouldn’t have Curtis Jones, we wouldn’t have Nat Phillips, we wouldn’t have Neco Williams. We wouldn’t have all these young boys who made the step with us.

"Then in this case example, Tyler Morton, if you would have more adult professional players. I believe with the right processes in place, with the strong Academy we have, is that we can also win with them. These players will not let you down, we saw that.

"I think it’s a clear strategical decision we made a few years ago so I think it can be a win/win situation but I understand what you mean. Of course you can expect more from professional players.

"I believe that the smaller squad role can give everyone constantly the position to play football. And I think that’s really important in a healthy squad that everybody feels that they can be called upon in each moment of time."

