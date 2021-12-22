EFL Cup: Liverpool v Leicester City - Pep Lijnders Says Advice Regarding The Covid-19 Virus Should Be Left Up To The Scientists And Doctors

English football as seen postponements to majority of matches over the last couple of week due to the spread of the new Omicron variant. Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders thinks that health should come first when it comes to the postponements of football matches.

The Christmas period was in doubt for football, but having had a meeting on Monday, the majority of Premier league managers voted to go ahead with the fixture list.

IMAGO / News Images

Speaking in the pre-match press conference for Liverpool's EFL Cup match against Leicester City, Liverpool's assistant manager states that health should come first.

"For me the experts are not the managers. The experts are the scientists and the doctors. They should be asked. The health comes before everything. We are in the job to protect our players, staff and family members.

"We have to follow the protocols of the doctors and the scientists. If there is one common behaviour in this pandemic it is that we always acted too late."

Lijnders went onto say he is shocked that players are expected to play two matches within 48 hours and could lead to injuries.

"Jurgen made this point really clear after the game. We think it is absurd we have to play after 48 hours. It's a much higher risk of injury and the quality will not be as good."

"The teams, you have to ask them why they think it's a good idea to play in these circumstances."

Klopp's right hand man also spoke of the covid cases in Liverpool's squad and says they will not be rushed back.

"It is still the same. Virgil, Thiago, Fabinho and Curtis aren't in the building and are at home. We will not rush them back, we will take our time."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook