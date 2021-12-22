Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
EFL Cup: Liverpool v Leicester Press Conference - Pep Lijnders Says He Will Decide On His Future After Current Project, As Jurgen Klopp's Future Still Unknown

Author:

Liverpool Assistant Manager Pep Lijnders states his plan is to decide in his future when the current project (under Jurgen Klopp) is finished, as Jurgen Klopp's future beyond his contract end is unknown.

Klopp's right hand man has been tipped to take over the German as Liverpool manager, with many Liverpool fans backing that notion. 

Both Pep Lijnders and Jurgen Klopp's contracts both run out in 2024 and it is unknown whether Klopp will stay at Liverpool or not. There are rumours that the Liverpool manager will take a year out of football. 

During the pre-match press conference for Liverpool's EFL Cup match against Leicester City, who are managed by a former Liverpool manager themselves, Pep Lijnders stated that he hasn't decided on his future yet and will at the end of his contract.

"We are in the middle of this project, this beautiful project. After that I will decide, but definitely - that’s the plan.

“This isn’t the time to speak about these things because I have a contract until 2024. And when the time has come, I will sit down with my management and I will see the options I have."

I would love both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders to both stay on for a lot longer than they are contracted. If it were to be where Klopp does leave then I would personally be happy with Lijnders taking over.

However, my preference would be Erik Ten Haag, with Lijnders to stay as assistant underneath him. 

