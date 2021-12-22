EFL Cup: Liverpool v Leicester City - Pep Lijnders Admits Liverpool Want To Be Greedy And Win As Many Trophies As Possible

Liverpool face Leicester City tonight in the EFL Cup, with a very good chance in winning the competition. According to Liverpool's assistant manager Pep Lijnders, Liverpool are wanting to win all trophies available.

Jurgen Klopp has been known to give up too easy on competitions such as the EFL Cup and FA Cup. The Liverpool manager does usually use matches such as this to rotate his squad and rest his key players.

What people fail to understand is the squad Liverpool have and importance of their first team players compared to teams like Manchester City and Chelsea in order to fight for the major honours.

Last year proved what happens when Liverpool have an injury crisis, as it forced Liverpool out of the title race, having been top at Christmas. Jurgen Klopp needs to choose between keeping the first team fit in order to win the big trophies or risk playing them to win other cups and possibly have them miss much more important matches.

This scenario comes about because of scheduling and the amount games expected of the players. With World Cups and other international tournaments thrown in into middle of the season on top.

As much as Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool want to win every cup possible, it becomes a matter of which ones are most important rather than not caring about the others.

During his pre-match press conference for the EFL Cup, Pep Lijnders reiterates that Liverpool do take every cup serious as they are wanting to win as many trophies as they can

"James Milner is 35 and he still dreams of winning prizes so of course there is an opportunity to reach the semi-final. We know this. And of course, if you want to be a proper Liverpool legend, you need to win cups as well.

"First of all, you have to watch one of our training sessions! That will take the greed question away because they train every time as if it’s a final. So they can make even a simple rodeo very competitive.

"We have a squad full of personalities, we have a squad full of boys who still dream. We all know how big the FA Cup is and how we want to win this cup as well. But we don’t look further than this game.”

