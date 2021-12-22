EFL Cup: Liverpool v Leicester City Press Conference - Pep Lijnders States Liverpool Are Ready For The 'Intense' Christmas Period

The Christmas period is one of the most intense of the season, where the big teams could just as easily fall out as to push on in a title race. Pep Lijnders says that Liverpool have a plan and will be well prepared for what will come at them.

With the Premier League confirming the league will continue throughout Christmas, despite the spread of the Omicron variant, it will be vital for Liverpool to keep up pace with Manchester City.

Liverpool face Leicester City tonight in the EFL Cup, which could see Jurgen Klopp rotate his team around. Sunday's match against Tottenham saw all three first team midfielders and Virgil Van Dijk missing due to Covid and injury.

The importance of playing the best team available when possible throughout this intense period could be the difference between being in a title race or being completely out of it.

Liverpool's assistant manager Pep Lijnders admits that the Christams perios is intense, but says Liverpool have a plan and will be ready for every match.

"We are in an intense period, so what we always do is create a line-up, we make a small plan and we prepare well. And then we want to attack matchday. We will focus on ourselves; we know in these intense periods we need the whole squad.

"We know that’s something we want, we want to be in these intense periods, we want to play these games and we really look forward to it. What we want is to give our fans a cup night full of desire.

"That’s what we did before and that’s what we want to do now. If it’s Leicester at home or AC Milan away, that’s how it works."

Lijnders also states that no matter who plays against Leicester, we will see the same style of football.

"We will come together this afternoon, we will speak about the players, how they feel, what will be good looking to the coming fixtures as well. But the only thing that’s in our mind is tomorrow at this moment in time.

"We have to make sure we are doing the right things by everyone, so for all the players. The past proved we can make changes, we can still play our way. It’s the only way: to play our way. Even when we have a team B, it’s always plan A. So, that’s important."

