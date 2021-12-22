EFL Cup: Liverpool v Leicester City Press Conference - Pep Lijnders Praises Team For Tottenham Draw After Losing Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago And Jordan Henderson

Pep Lijnders has his say on Liverpool's draw against Tottenham on Sunday, stating that the team did well, despite losing four of their main players prior to the match.

In Sunday's controversial clash between Liverpool and Tottenham, Liverpool had everything go against them. From poor refereeing decisions to losing all their midfield plus the best centre back in the world in the build up to the match.

Liverpool somehow came out with a draw, which with a better referee could've easily been a win. The Reds didn't play poor as such, but were not at the level expected of them.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, with Tottenham playing their best they have all season and Paul Tierney showing his bias against Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool showed such a strong mentality to come out without dropping all three points.

In his pre-match press conference for tonight's Carabao Cup match, Pep Lijnders expresses his pride and delight with how the team responded to losing such key players.

"I want to use this opportunity to give a compliment to the team because if you lose your spine, Virgil, Fabinho and Thiago. In the days leading up to a game like this, away at Spurs, a fresh Spurs, we know it’s not going to get easier.

"But losing your captain on the gameday makes it really tough. Something I like in football, that we like in football, is that there’s one moment where we go into the last meeting before the game, when Jürgen does the meeting, and we leave everything behind.

"That’s the moment we agree the mindset and we don’t look back. A big compliment for the team how they dealt with all these changes. You saw in the first half with having 70 per cent possession and creating chance after chance.

"I think we had like 12 chances and they had five in the first half, we attacked the game in the right way and we created this mindset. That deserves a compliment for the team."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook