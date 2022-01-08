Skip to main content
Peter Krawietz Provides Update On Joel Matip Ahead Of Liverpool FA Cup Clash With Shrewsbury

Peter Krawietz has provided an update on Joel Matip's status ahead Liverpool's FA Cup third round clash against Shrewsbury at Anfield on Sunday.

Joel Matip

Manager Jurgen Klopp and assistant Pep Lijnders are isolating after 'suspected' positive Covid-19 tests so Krawietz has handled pre-match preparations and spoke to the media on Saturday afternoon ahead of the game.

Central defender Matip was another who returned a 'suspected' positive Covid-19 test last week causing him to miss the 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The retired Cameroon international has been in fine form this season alongside Virgil van Dijk and as reported by liverpoolfc.com, Krawietz was able to offer some hope for Reds fans in terms of his status for the match.

“Joel Matip joined training yesterday again, but we have to see if he is available for tomorrow or not.”

Assuming the 30 year old does not suffer a setback in training on Saturday, it is very possible he will make the squad for the Shrewsbury match.

Assistant manager Krawietz did not want to go into details on other players so it is unclear at this point if Alisson Becker and Roberto Firmino have finished their isolation periods.

Peter Krawietz Provides Update On Joel Matip Ahead Of Liverpool FA Cup Clash With Shrewsbury

