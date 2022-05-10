Philippe Coutinho Starts Against Former Club Liverpool At Villa Park | Premier League

Philippe Coutinho has been selected in Aston Villa's starting XI for the crunch tie against the Reds at Villa Park. The Brazilian midfielder will play the No.10 role in Steven Gerrard's 4-3-1-2 system.

The former Liverpool star will be accompanied by former Anfield compatriot Danny Ings against Jurgen Klopp's side, who are in a ferocious battle with Manchester City for the Premier League title with three games to play.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to reports from Spain, Aston Villa and Philippe Coutinho have come to a mutual agreement on a contract to stay permanently in the Midlands-based club. Barcelona are trying to achieve around €15-20 million from the sales, which is seen as a net positive by the Catalan-based La Liga giants.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich playmaker will take the center stage in today's game to prove his doubters wrong. Jurgen Klopp's side will pose a significant threat to a lackluster Aston Villa side despite star names in their armoury.

The Brazilian is represented by super-agent Kia Joorabchian. He was pivotal in reuniting the ex-Reds at Villa Park in the previous transfer window.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Naby Keita, Fabinho, Curtis Jones;

Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota

Aston Villa Team

