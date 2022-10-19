Player Ratings - Darwin Nunez Heads Liverpool To 1-0 Win Over West Ham

Liverpool made it back-to-back Premier League wins after a Darwin Nunez header was enough to secure a 1-0 win for the reds over West Ham United in Premier League Action.

Player Ratings:

Alisson - 8

Another typically good performance from Liverpool's number one. Quiet game to start but when called into action saved Jarrod's Bowen penalty and denied Tomas Soucek an almost certain goal at the depth, the definition of a safe pair of hands.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6

Played his part in Liverpool's clean sheet on the evening, and consistently found good channels to play in Mohamed Salah. But nothing too notable by his standards.

Joe Gomez - 6

Smart and assured start alongside Virgil Van Dijk, looked like he had some added confidence after Sunday's Man of the Match performance against Manchester City. Kept Scamacca and the rest of the West Ham frontline at bay for the majority of the game.

IMAGO / PA Images

Virgil Van Dijk - 6

Another solid defensive performance, Liverpool's number four always looked like he was in control of his exchanges throughout the 90 minutes. Passing range was decent, and perhaps even had a cheeky helping hand for Alisson's penalty save.

Kostas Tsimikas - 6

Whipped in a good cross for Darwin Nunez's headed goal, earning himself an assist. However, he did look uncomfortable on the ball at times, failing to control it, but was part of a backline that secured a clean sheet before being substituted for Andrew Robertson in the 81st minute.

Jordan Henderson - 6

Linked up well on the right-hand side with Salah and Trent and made good ground and runs down the right channel. However, he was prone to play sloppy balls at times in the second half.

Thiago - 7

Some great passes on display and controlled the midfield, especially in the first half. His presence was missed once he was replaced by Fabinho just before the hour mark.

IMAGO / PA Images

Fabio Carvalho - 6

Some impressive dribbles, ball carries and raw flair on display. The Portuguese youngster always looked like he had a trick up his sleeve on the ball. Would have been a lot more effective in positions in and around the West Ham area. He also showed some great defensive work rate.

Mohamed Salah - 7

Relatively quiet first half, but got off some good efforts at goal. Was always trying to create or score like his usual self but it just never quite fell for 'The Egyptian King' to get on the scoresheet.

Roberto Firmino - 7

Looked lively and busy from the start, a couple of wasteful efforts but always put in great work to get a chance at goal in the first place. Some great link-up play throughout his time on the pitch and looks to be in some sort of a purple patch.

Darwin Nunez - 8

Just always looked dangerous, some outstanding efforts on goal eventually resulting in a fine-headed effort to open his Anfield account as a Liverpool player. Surprised to see him replaced so early in the second half as he was the team's main goal threat.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Substitutions -

Curtis Jones - 5

A shift on the left wing in Jurgen Klopp's new set-up for the returning Curtis Jones. Relatively quiet but had some good involvements. Good to see the local lad back after injury.

Fabinho - 5

Came on and tried to get stuck in the but the game truly lost a lot of rhythm after Jurgen Klopp's substitutions, so was tough for him to make an impact.

IMAGO / PA Images

Harvey Elliott - 5

Looked lively and busy after his introduction off the bench. But again came into a game that was scrappy and lacked any real bite or rhythm. However some good progressive involvements like fellow youngster Jones.

James Milner - 6

Great late tackle to put off Tomas Soucek in the final minutes of the game, when it looked to be a certain tap-in. Done his job helping the team see out the three points and the clean sheet.

Andrew Robertson - 5

Similar to the other substitutions, a relatively uneventful evening after introduction due to the nature of the game, helped to seal a clean sheet. It's so good to see him back in and around the team after his injury.

