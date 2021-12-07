UEFA Champions League: Ac Milan 1-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings - Ibrahima Konate Sensational, Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain Dominant, Mohamed Salah Bags Again

Let's take a look at the player ratings for the last Champions League game of the calender year, a fixture in Liverpool were victorious over former European giants, AC Milan. Liverpool came out 2-1 winners at the San Siro.

The first game of this season's European competition for Liverpool was against the Milan aside as well, which Liverpool won 3-2 thanks to a screamer of a winner from Jordan Henderson.

Since Liverpool's GW4 win against Atletico Madrid confirmed Liverpool's spot in the last 16 as group winners, the last two games of the group became dead rubbers.

As a result, it is no surprise that Jurgen Klopp named a side today with 8 changes from the weekend.

Only Alisson Becker, Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah remained their places from Saturday's late win over Wolves.

It was a second consecutive start for 19 year old Tyler Morton, who featured in a midfield of himself, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino.

There were 4 young academy players on the bench as well, in the form of James Norris, Max Woltman, Elijah Dixon-Bonner and Conor Bradley.

BRIEF MATCH REVIEW

Liverpool started off strongly, as is the case usually this season, barely letting the home side play.

However, Milan did score first, but did not hold onto the lead for long, as Salah equalized very soon after.

The Liverpool press, even with the second team, continued their press but couldn't get a winner before the half time whistle.

10 minutes after haft time, Divock Origi headed in his second winning goal in 4 days, and Liverpool looked in the mood to score more but the scoreline remained 2-1.

The highlight of the second half though, for some, was surely Nat Phillips doing a slick Cruyff turn in the Liverpool penalty box in the 67th minute.

Tonight's win made Liverpool the first English team to win six out of six of their group stage games.

Here are the player ratings!

ALISSON BECKER 8

Made a great save before eventually conceding, not to any fault of his own, and was largely undisturbed in the second half save from that big chance from Frank Kessie he denied.

NECO WILLIAMS 8

He needs to get his shooting boots on, but other aspects of his game have really improved. He played well both at right back and at right wing tonight.

NATHANIEL PHILLIPS 8

Nathaniel Phillips doing Cruyff turns in the San Siro on an European night, we have come a long way. Very solid showing from him.

IBRAHIMA KONATE 9

He took on the task of facing veteran Zlatan Ibrahimović and executed it brilliantly. He looked like a young Virgil van Dijk strolling on the pitch. His first half was absolutely flawless

KOSTAS TSIMIKAS 8

Another very good night for the Greek. He wasn't as involving in attacking as usual but didn't matter in the end. This was the first time he conceded a goal this season as well.

TYLER MORTON 8.5

What an absolutely brilliant talent, and what a night he had from the first minutes. Making blocks, interceptions, sending balls up the field, the 19 year old looked like "a young Steven Gerrard", as the commentator had pointed out.

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN 9

Midfield was outstanding tonight, and so was Oxlade-Chamberlain. It was his move which led up to Salah equalizing for Liverpool. He was silky smooth and full of confidence.

TAKUMI MINAMINO 8

He was trying very hard to be everywhere and he mostly was, one of his better nights in recent memory.

SADIO MANÉ 7.5

Not a particularly great night but he did make a nuisance out of himself for Milan defenders, trying to force mistakes at every chance he was getting.

DIVOCK ORIGI 8

He was losing possession carelessly sometimes but he was also working hard a lot, a drastic change from last season. His winning goal today was such a delightful and precise header.

MOHAMED SALAH 8

Great equalizing goal, and brilliant movement in the right wing. Could have had more if he played beyond the hour hour mark.

SUBSTITUTES

NABY KEITA 7.5

Decent cameo, got involved straight away.

JOE GOMEZ 7.

Good shift at right back, did nothing wrong.

FABINHO TAVARES N/A

MAX WOLTMAN N/A

CONOR BRADLEY N/A

