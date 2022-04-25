Premier League: Liverpool vs. Everton - Player Ratings | Divock Origi Crushes The Blues Again!

Liverpool struggled to break down a stubborn and aggressive Everton at Anfield on Sunday, but the second half's changes secured the result for the Reds of Merseyside.

Below are the player ratings for the match.

Alisson Becker - 6

Alisson had a relatively easy afternoon and dealt with whatever reached him, except for a nervy punched clearance that ultimately didn’t matter.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6

Anthony Gordon was Everton’s best player on the pitch and got the better of Alexander-Arnold a few times throughout the match.

Alexander-Arnold did just enough to keep his fellow Liverpudlian in check.

Joel Matip - 7

Joel Matip has arguably been Liverpool’s best center-back this season and put in another brilliant shift today. He helped support the attack throughout, in what’s become another vital aspect of his game.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

The Dutchman kept Everton’s attack at bay with ease. He typically barely broke a sweat with all the ferocity on the pitch.

Andrew Robertson - 7.5

Robertson wasn’t his best going forward in the first half. However, the Scotsman came up big in the second half to open the scoring with a clutch header past Jordan Pickford.

Fabinho - 7

The Brazilian midfielder put in a good shift. He helped circulate the ball in attack and did well to break up counters from Everton.

Thiago Alcântara - 7

The Spanish maestro continues to dictate play for Liverpool’s midfield. He had a more challenging time against the Blues but still worked his magic.

Naby Keïta - 6

Naby Keïta didn’t shine brilliantly and was hooked in the second half. However, he will undoubtedly have a significant role in the closing stages of the season. Doing the Sturridge dance was a highlight.

Diogo Jota - 6

Diogo Jota has ghosted games in the past and still came up with a goal, but this game wasn’t one of those matches.

Sadio Mané - 6.5

The Senegalese forward has had some top drawer performances of late but couldn’t make a significant contribution in the derby.

Mohamed Salah - 7

After two goals and an asset against Manchester United, the Egyptian winger had a frustrating first half. A well-placed lob to the back post was the crucial contribution to breaking the deadlock.

Substitutions

Divock Origi - 8

When the Belgian striker came onto the pitch, the energy changed. Origi combined with Salah to help open the scoring and secured the three points with a point-blank header.

Luis Díaz - 8

Like Origi, Díaz came onto the pitch and changed the game. His electric dribbling startled Everton defenders. A fantastic overhead kick assisted Origi’s game-clinching goal.

Jordan Henderson - 6.5

The English midfielder came on in a James Milner-like role to shore up the game. Henderson thankfully didn’t get injured by a disgusting late kick out from Richarlison.

