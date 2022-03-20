Skip to main content
Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool: Player Ratings | FA Cup Quarter-Final

A tussle played out at The City Ground tonight, with Nottingham Forest and Liverpool fighting it out for a place in the FA Cup semi-finals.

The victorious side would then have to take on reigning Premier League champions Manchester City at Wembley. 

A heavily changed side from Wednesday's win at the Emirates, only Alisson Becker,   Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho Tavares, and Diogo Jota retaining their places.

Kostas Tsimikas deputized for an ill Andrew Robertson, with Joe Gomez filling Trent Alexander-Arnold's spot on the right side of the defence, after the latter's injury.

18-year-old Harvey Elliot was handed a start as well, the youngster starting a game after quite a while.

After an extremely nearby 90 minutes, Liverpool's emerged as the winners, defeating the resilient Forest side who showed courage throughout the game and gave Liverpool an uneasy time, however a Diogo Jota goal saved the day for the Reds.

Here are the player ratings!

ALISSON BECKER 7

He didn't have much to do, as Forest had only 1 shot on target, but he had to be very alert, and he was.

JOSEPH GOMEZ 7.5

Very solid right-back performance, couldn't offer much going forward but he did put in a good shift at the back.

IBRAHIMA KONATE 7.5

Looked calm and composed amidst the chaos of the match, especially towards the end.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK 7.5

Another game added to the Dutch captain's collection of impressive games this year. He was impenetrable and dominating.

KOSTAS TSIMIKAS 7.5

He perhaps needs to lay off the shooting for a while, but crossing? Absolutely not, his assist for the winner was a peach.

FABINHO TAVARES 7.5

Was his classy help until his substitution, after which the midfield lost all control.

NABY KEITA 7

Was very good under pressure, and had a particularly brilliant first half.

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN 6

Had about 2 good forward runs, apart from which he was just poor. 

DIOGO JOTA 7

Another one of those matches where he was painfully average yet managed to grind out a goal, a winner no less. Such a clutch player.

ROBERTO FIRMINO 6.5

He ran a lot. Maybe that's about it. If he scored that 1v1 in the first half, maybe the game wouldn't have been that hard for Liverpool. 

HARVEY ELLIOT 6.5

Good glimpses of a promising player, but still a lot for him to do if he wants to warrant  a starting place or even a fixed position as a substitute. 

Diogo Jota

SUBSTITUTES 

THIAGO ALCANTARA 6.5

Couldn't really change the game much.

JORDAN HENDERSON 6.5

Never really looked very comfortable but did settle in a little later.

LUIS DIAZ 6.5

Substitutes didn't influence the game how they wanted to tonight. He wasn't much improvement on the left-wing.

TAKUMI MINAMINO 6.5

Didn't have any impact whatsoever.

