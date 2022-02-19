Liverpool 3-1 Norwich City: Player Ratings

Last season's Championship winners paid a visit to Anfield today, in hopes of securing some points to escape relegation. Liverpool won the reverse fixture, beating Norwich City away in the first game of the season convincingly 3-0.

Jurgen Klopp's side were keen to grab all three points which would be taking them 6 points behind leaders Manchester City, who are playing Tottenham Hotspurs later today.

Win their game in hand and Liverpool are three points behind, with a vital game at the Etihad lying in wait later in the season.

Winter signing Luis Diaz got the nod to start, following his brilliant Champions League cameo midweek.

Joe Gomez returned after a prolonged time off the pitch, with Kostas Tsimikas back as well, the Greek-English duo deputised for the rested Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.

Fabinho Tavares was given a rest as well, with the skipper taking over at his usual role, in a midfield with Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

A 3-1 hard-earned victory was played out, Norwich having a good go at Jurgen Klopp's men, who seemed to struggle with the seven changes in the starting 11.

Substitutions of Thiago Alcantara and Divock Origi instant injected new life into Liverpool, who soon equalised and took the lead, despite going down 1-0 early in the second half.

Luiz Diaz put a seal on the win in the 80th minute, scoring his first for his new club.

Liverpool are now 6 points behind Manchester City, who play this evening at home to Tottenham

Here are the player ratings!

ALISSON BECKER 8

He couldn't do anything for the Norwich goal, with Joel Matip causing the huge deflection. His pass to Salah, which became his second assist for Liverpool, was delicious and got Liverpool the lead they were desperate for.

JOE GOMEZ 6

A center-back replacing the most attacking full-back in recent history wasn't going to be a pretty story. His defending was nervous at times and his attacking contribution was close to null.

JOEL MATIP 6.5

He was quite shaken after the own goal, but he did have a good first half at least.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK 8

Imperious, dominating, gliding across the pitch like a God. He cleaned up after the others well and was unplayable, picking up right where he left off in the last game

KOSTAS TSIMIKAS 7.5

The "Greek Scouser" had a good game, and what a beautiful assist he provided to Sadio Mané. He should have scored from an inexcusable chance though, but the shift he put in was more than just alright.

JORDAN HENDERSON 8

Henderson as the 6 was bound to work out, perhaps his best position for Liverpool in recent years. He picked out a beautiful pass to Diaz as well to seal the win.

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN 6

Did not work out at all, had no sense of what to do, and was just powering in shots with no direction.

NABY KEITA 6.5

Was evidently struggling a lot, like his counterpart on the other side of the midfield. He had a few good moments, but not enough to warrant a start in the Leeds game.

SADIO MANÉ 8

Full of energy, full of strength, and he finally scored that overhead kick he has been trying for years. He Kickstarted Liverpool's comeback today and looked a lot like his old self. AFCON did him more good than initially thought.

LUIS DIAZ 7.5

He was a bit underwhelming but started doing well after he was pushed back a bit to accommodate Divock Origi, and his beautiful dink over the goalkeeper stands as a testament to that.

MOHAMED SALAH 8.5

He was a menace the entire game and was not only creating chances for himself but others as well. It was the second time he was assisted by Alisson, an assist which gave him his 17th league goal his season, his 25th goal overall this season, and his 150th Liverpool goal. Sensational player, absolutely priceless.

SUBSTITUTES

THIAGO ALCANTARA 8

Turned the game on his head, the Spaniard. He brought the midfield to control and looked like a puppeteer in the middle of the field, pulling at the strings.

DIVOCK ORIGI 7

Healthy cameo, his first appearance since December.

TAKUMI MINAMINO N/A

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook