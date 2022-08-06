Player Ratings: Fulham 2 Liverpool 2

In my inaugural player ratings, there won’t be too many high ratings as Liverpool drop points on the opening day of the Premier League season against newly-promoted Fulham.

IMAGO / PA Images

Alisson - 6

There wasn't too much that Alisson could've done for either of the goals Fulham scored. He made some good interceptions of decent crosses but ultimately didn't make any heroic saves and at times felt somewhat lackluster in possession, booting the ball out of play rather than looking for a pass as we may expect with Alisson.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6

Very difficult call, this. There were moments during the game that I thought Trent Alexander-Arnold was very decent, with one highlighting moment being when he pressed Tim Ream so high up the pitch that he won a corner for Liverpool. At other times, he seemed very, very average. The handball was poor concentration and he would've wanted to do better marking Aleksandar Mitrovic for Fulham's first goal.

Joel Matip - 7

The Cameroonian was definitely one of the better players today. He didn't do too much wrong at all and looked relatively cool under the Fulham pressure. Dominated aerially defensively and made some important blocks and interceptions to prevent Fulham counter-attacks.

Virgil van Dijk - 6

You won't see this too often at all. Liverpool's towering central defender was probably as good as Joel Matip on the whole but his rating drops to a six following the mistake with the penalty. Sticking a leg out and clashing knees was always going to be risky, and he cost the team a penalty. He's still the best defender in the world, though.

Andrew Robertson - 6

Quite average performance from Andrew Robertson. Nothing too notable from the Scotsman, with a few decent interactions with his left-hand partner, Luis Diaz, but at other times was too loose with possession.

Jordan Henderson - 5

I thought Jordan Henderson was pretty poor today. He offered very little going forward and didn't do too much defensively either. His highlight of the game was thundering the crossbar at the very end of the game. He'll be hoping to bounce back in Liverpool's next fixture.

Fabinho - 6

Liverpool struggled to win the midfield battle today against Fulham and Fabinho wasn't great at doing what he knows he's capable of. He struggled to retain possession for his side and lost a lot of his fifty-fifty challenges. Average.

Thiago - 6

He didn't really offer what we know he's capable of, and only really played half of the game before his injury at the start of the second half. Let's hope his injury isn't too bad, because he's probably our best midfielder. His passing wasn't amazing in the first half, a lot of overhit balls which he usually masters.

Mohamed Salah - 7

Other than the goal, Liverpool's talisman didn't offer too much. Mohamed Salah's got a knack for doing this - he often manages to stick the ball in the back of the net even when he's not had the best day.

Roberto Firmino - 5

I adore Roberto Firmino, but he didn't offer much at all today. He really struggled to keep the ball whenever he received it, and when he had the ball he often looked unsure as to what to do with it. He's got the best technical ability according to his teammate, Thiago, but he found it difficult to showcase it this afternoon.

Luis Diaz - 7

He had a pretty good first half, in all fairness. Linked up well with Thiago and Robertson and hit the crossbar from his weaker foot. For a majority of the game, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Luis Diaz was the only route for Liverpool scoring. Unlucky not to be on the scoresheet, but was one of the few shining lights for Jurgen Klopp's side.

SUB: Darwin Nunez - 7

Liverpool's new signing came on five minutes into the second half to replace Roberto Firmino and he was absolutely superb. He finished the game being directly involved in both goals, after getting a goal and the assist for Salah's goal. Nunez looked very dangerous and he will make a very strong case that he should be starting every game for Liverpool. Very impressive.

SUB: Harvey Elliott - 6

Elliott proved again what he's capable of in a Liverpool shirt but he struggled to showcase this fully in what was overall a difficult game for the whole team. His connection with Salah is brilliant, the amount of 'one-twos' they both exchange with each other is valuable when on the attack. He's got a big season ahead.

SUB: James Milner - 6

Milner came on with around half an hour left and proved he can guarantee stability. He wasn't the best player on the pitch, but he rarely is. Didn't put a foot wrong, in all fairness. Still got it.

SUB: Fabio Carvalho - 6

The final substitution for Liverpool was the introduction of Fabio Carvalho for Luis Diaz with 15 minutes left or so. His first touch of the ball was a volley that nearly nestled in the top corner from a corner. This youngster could have a huge season ahead and prove very vital.

OVERALL - 6

Liverpool didn't have too many individually poor performances but on the whole, were just collectively very average. You can't afford to be average in the Premier League against any opponent - because you will pay for it and be punished, which Liverpool were.

I think Jurgen Klopp definitely got the substitutions correct but will now have to seriously consider starting Darwin Nunez from the beginning of the game over Roberto Firmino. Improvement is needed ahead of the next encounter against Crystal Palace.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |