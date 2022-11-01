Player Ratings - Late Goals From Mohamed Salah & Darwin Nunez Earn The Reds A 2-0 Win Over Napoli

Liverpool finished on a strong note in their final UEFA Champions League group stage match of the campaign as a late spell of goal's from Mohamed Salah and substitute Darwin Nunez saw the Reds earn a 2-0 win over Napoli in what was a hard-fought contest. A pair of spilt saves from Napoli keeper Alex Meret allowed both Salah and Nunez to tap home for the three points.

Player Ratings:

Alisson - 6

A quiet start for Liverpool's goalkeeper as both teams went at it on the rest of the pitch. Looked like his clean sheet was gone until VAR ruled out Ostigard's header. Settled evening for the Brazilian.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7

Had an eye for a pass from the start. Sound defensively this evening and looked confident and assured, however never really found himself further up the pitch where he excels as much as usual.

Ibrahima Konate - 7

Brought the ball out well from the back on multiple occasions. Very tenacious when rushing out from the back and winning the ball high to sustain attacks for the Reds.

Virgil Van Dijk - 7

Assured performance from 'VVD' tonight. Read the ball really well when timing interceptions and clearances. The Dutchman dealt with the threat of Osimhen well. His threat from set-pieces was as strong as ever as his header led to Meret spilling the ball for Nunez's goal.

Kostas Tsmikas - 7

Such a good grafter. Always looking to make something happen down his wing and never gave up on a ball all night long.

Fabinho - 5

Missed timed two early tackles, lucky to not get booked. Constantly looked a yard off. Gave the free-kick away for Napoli's goal which was eventually ruled out by VAR.

James Milner - 6

A relatively good start, got himself around the pitch and was constantly looking to try and link up play. Subbed for Harvey Elliott after picking up an injury but a good performance from the number '7' tonight.

Thiago - 7

So accurate in everything he does. Some brilliant passes, just a pulse in midfield that Liverpool have desperately needed as of late.

Curtis Jones - 6

Awkward start, but got into the game as it went on. Still not fully up to speed since returning from his injury lay-off, but an improved performance tonight before being subbed off for Darwin Nunez.

Mohamed Salah - 8

Worked hard, and pressed well. Didn't find the positions on the ball he would have liked to, and the same can be said for the number of times he was in front of goal. That was until he managed to poke home a spilt ball from Meret to get the decisive goal.

Roberto Firmino - 6

Excellent flick to set up a chance for Curtis Jones in the first half. Flashed up at times throughout the game but found it hard to get on the ball as much as he would have liked.

Substitutions:

Harvey Elliott - 6

Not a bad runout for Liverpool's number '19' after being introduced off the bench. Worked hard and was eager to get on the ball and speed up play

Darwin Nunez - 8

Won the header from the corner that Meret spilt for Mohamed Salah to put over the line for the opening goal. Looks so devasting at times, particularly in the dying minutes of the game, beating his man and putting a tempting ball across the 6-yard box for Mo Salah. Even got himself a goal after tapping in another spill from Meret.

Stefan Bajcetic - N/A

Great introduction as he instantly matched the tempo of the game, losing the ball and being quick to go and win it back in the midfield battle. Some good tackles from the youngster too.

Calvin Ramsay - N/A

Also looked up to the task despite limited minutes. Great to finally see the summer signing featuring for the first team after his injury-scattered, delayed start to the season.

Fabio Carvalho - N/A

Subbed on for Roberto Firmino in the 87th minute. Never really had much involvement with limited time to do so.

