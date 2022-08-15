Player Ratings: Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace | Luis Diaz & Harvey Elliott Excellent at Anfield

Liverpool were held yet again in the Premier League as Jurgen Klopp's men were forced to settle for a point against Crystal Palace. Here are my player ratings after the game.

Alisson - 7

The Brazilian couldn't have done much about the goal that Crystal Palace scored, but I thought he looked very convincing between the sticks. He was often eager to come out and made a notable save against Wilfried Zaha in the first half.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7

I thought Trent Alexander-Arnold was much improved from last week against Fulham. He barely put a foot wrong tonight and was often hungry to launch forward into attacks and he was able to create an awful lot from right back. He'll be disappointed that none of his dangerous crosses resulted in a goal.

Nat Phillips - 7

He was very assured at the back tonight. He didn't do anything wrong for the Crystal Palace goal - and looked like a solid central defender. Like the 2020-21 Nat Phillips we remember, he won every header whilst not being afraid to step into a lunging tackle. Impressive.

IMAGO / PA Images

Virgil van Dijk - 7

Virgil van Dijk didn't do anything wrong and looked very comfortable as usual for Liverpool at the back. The Dutchman did very well in his one-on-one duels against the Crystal Palace forwards.

Andrew Robertson - 6

I think Robertson struggled at times tonight, he lost possession of the ball 13 times according to SofaScore. The impact coming from the left-hand side of the attack was seen drastically when Kostas Tsimikas came on to replace the Scot. Unfortunate tonight but nothing at all to worry about.

Harvey Elliott - 8

Absolutely outstanding. He is one hell of a player. In that first half, the star boy was everywhere. Reminiscent of the start of last season before his injury - that's how good he was. He was subbed off with ten minutes to go and Jurgen Klopp will definitely be keeping him in mind for Old Trafford.

IMAGO / PA Images

Fabinho - 7

Like the rest of the squad, Fabinho was much more himself tonight. He was winning tackles and probing attacks through the centre of the park. It's always great to see when Fabinho has more free range through midfield and is able to push forward and deliver dangerous crosses - and that's what we saw more of tonight. Very encouraging.

James Milner - 7

36 years of age and still performs like one of the best players on the pitch. Although nothing miraculous, he provided the assist for Luis Diaz's goal and overall was very assured during the game. He was subbed off for Jordan Henderson in the 63rd minute. Reliable.

Mohamed Salah - 6

Struggled to get into the game tonight. Crystal Palace were defensively really compact, which made it difficult to create chances and Mohamed Salah was definitely a victim of that. Not his night and he'll hope to bounce back at Old Trafford.

Darwin Nunez - 5

Oh dear, Darwin. It was a very reckless and emotive decision from Darwin Nunez which saw him receive a blatant red card for a headbutt on Joachim Andersen. However, before that, he looked dangerous - with good chances to score either side of half-time. The duration of his suspension is yet to be confirmed, but he'll definitely miss the trip to Manchester United.

Luis Diaz - 9

Phenomenal. He is a truly special player in the making under Jurgen Klopp. He looked dangerous every time he was on the ball. I noted before how Mohamed Salah may have struggled in those tight and compact spaces - but that's where Luis Diaz thrives.

His goal was a masterpiece, one of the best you'll see all season. Dancing around the Crystal Palace defence as he cuts inside, and a killer of a shot brings the ten-man Liverpool level. Brilliant performance this evening.

IMAGO / PA Images

SUB: Joe Gomez - 7

Joe Gomez came on for his first Premier League minutes of the season, replacing Nat Phillips in the 63rd minute. He didn't put a foot out of line and did very well given the circumstances that he came on with - Liverpool were down to ten men already at this point.

SUB: Kostas Tsimikas - 7

Really good. Kostas Tsimikas looked very lively when he was introduced in place of Andrew Robertson in the 63rd minute. He put some very good crosses into the box and had a few nice give-and-goes with Luis Diaz.

SUB: Jordan Henderson - 7

This was a much better performance than last weekend against Fulham. Liverpool's captain came on as a substitute for James Milner in the 63rd minute and dictated the play for the whole game remaining. A very smart substitution from Jurgen Klopp given the limited options he had on the bench.

SUB: Fabio Carvalho - 7

This kid has a lot of potential. The Portuguese youngster was lively when he came on for Harvey Elliott and despite only playing ten minutes or so, was constantly asking for the ball and running in behind the Crystal Palace defence. We've got another potential superstar on our hands.

IMAGO / PA Images

OVERALL - 7

I think Jurgen Klopp will be pleased with how his team responded from last week's performance against Fulham - but still disappointed not to get three points from tonight. The substitutions were well chosen by the manager after Darwin Nunez was sent off. Liverpool will hope to pick up their first set of three points against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

