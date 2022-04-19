Skip to main content
Player Ratings | Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United | Premier League

A dominant team performance from Liverpool brushing United aside 4-0 moving The Reds up to the top of the table. Here are the player ratings after the impressive victory.

Alisson Becker - 8

Joel Matip Alisson Becker

A quiet game from the Brazilian which is no fault of his own after a dismal Manchester United attack.

Made a huge double save which was given offside initially but would've been tight if they managed to score. Solid once again continuing his rich vein of form. 

Trent Alexander Arnold - 8 

Trent Alexander-Arnold Anthony Elanga

Not the typical performance Liverpool fans have been accustomed to as the right-back was not involved in the goals for a change but instead, proved his worth defensively.

Jadon Sancho proved more of a test in the second half but the 23-year-old rose to the challenge. 

Joel Matip - 8 

The centre-back continues to form a formidable partnership with Virgil van Dijk in the league with yet another clean sheet. 

The 6ft 5 defender started the second goal with one of his marauding runs and accurate pass into the dangerous front 3 of Liverpool. 

Virgil Van Dijk - 8.5

Sadio Mane Virgil van Dijk

Hardly ever puts a foot wrong and today was no different. Up against an out-of-form Manchester United attack meant that the Dutch defender could showcase his qualities and won all of his aerial duels this evening.

Andrew Robertson - 8 

The Scottish full-back was full of energy today and continued his fine partnership on the left with Colombian Luis Diaz. 

Fabinho - 8.5

A performance that Liverpool fans are very familiar with. The Brazilian shut down many United attacks and was a huge factor in the clean sheet. 

Thiago -10 

MOTM. One of the most complete midfield performances you're likely to see this year. 

Dominated the game from the first minute. Liverpool fans are extremely lucky to have a player who possesses that amount of quality. 

Jordan Henderson - 7.5 

The England midfielder had a solid game in the middle of the park. A few loose passes but the skipper made it up with his constant pressing and work rate. 

Mohamed Salah - 9 

Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian king is back amongst the goals bagging a brace today and an assist. He loves playing United and that was evident for all to see tonight. 

Sadio Mane - 9 

In his new role leading the line, this man is on fire. Everything he seems to touch at the moment turns to gold.

A super assist and a well-taken goal means the Senegalese winger gets a deserved 9 rating. 

Luiz Diaz - 8.5

Luis Diaz Goal Manchester United

The Colombian continues to play as if he has been part of this squad for years.

He also managed to grab himself a goal that will do him the world of good. 

Substitutions: 

Diogo Jota - 7 

James Milner - N/A 

Naby Keita - N/A 

