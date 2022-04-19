Player Ratings | Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United | Premier League
A dominant team performance from Liverpool brushing United aside 4-0 moving The Reds up to the top of the table. Here are the player ratings after the impressive victory.
Alisson Becker - 8
A quiet game from the Brazilian which is no fault of his own after a dismal Manchester United attack.
Made a huge double save which was given offside initially but would've been tight if they managed to score. Solid once again continuing his rich vein of form.
Trent Alexander Arnold - 8
Not the typical performance Liverpool fans have been accustomed to as the right-back was not involved in the goals for a change but instead, proved his worth defensively.
Jadon Sancho proved more of a test in the second half but the 23-year-old rose to the challenge.
Joel Matip - 8
The centre-back continues to form a formidable partnership with Virgil van Dijk in the league with yet another clean sheet.
The 6ft 5 defender started the second goal with one of his marauding runs and accurate pass into the dangerous front 3 of Liverpool.
Virgil Van Dijk - 8.5
Hardly ever puts a foot wrong and today was no different. Up against an out-of-form Manchester United attack meant that the Dutch defender could showcase his qualities and won all of his aerial duels this evening.
Andrew Robertson - 8
The Scottish full-back was full of energy today and continued his fine partnership on the left with Colombian Luis Diaz.
Fabinho - 8.5
A performance that Liverpool fans are very familiar with. The Brazilian shut down many United attacks and was a huge factor in the clean sheet.
Thiago -10
MOTM. One of the most complete midfield performances you're likely to see this year.
Read More
Dominated the game from the first minute. Liverpool fans are extremely lucky to have a player who possesses that amount of quality.
Jordan Henderson - 7.5
The England midfielder had a solid game in the middle of the park. A few loose passes but the skipper made it up with his constant pressing and work rate.
Mohamed Salah - 9
The Egyptian king is back amongst the goals bagging a brace today and an assist. He loves playing United and that was evident for all to see tonight.
Sadio Mane - 9
In his new role leading the line, this man is on fire. Everything he seems to touch at the moment turns to gold.
A super assist and a well-taken goal means the Senegalese winger gets a deserved 9 rating.
Luiz Diaz - 8.5
The Colombian continues to play as if he has been part of this squad for years.
He also managed to grab himself a goal that will do him the world of good.
Substitutions:
Diogo Jota - 7
James Milner - N/A
Naby Keita - N/A
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Liverpool v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria
- Liverpool v Manchester United | Premier League | EPL | Early Starting XI Prediction
- Article Report: Sadio Mane & FSG Stance Revealed On New Liverpool Contract
- Liverpool 3-2 Manchester City: Player Ratings | Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final
- Watch: Manchester City 2-3 Liverpool | Match Highlights | FA Cup Semi-Final | Mane Double Sees Reds Into Final
- Leaked: More Images Of Liverpool's Away Kit For 2022/23 Season Emerge Online
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok