Player Ratings: Liverpool 6-0 Leeds United

Liverpool maintained their title charge with an impressive and domineering performance against Leeds. A thumping 6-0 win, here’s how LFCTR rate the players.

Ratings

Alisson Becker 6

He almost made a calamitous error when pressed by Dan James who troubled the Brazilian, the Liverpool keeper was fortunate to not concede against the Leeds man.

IMAGO / News Images

Alisson did not instantly recover as he misplaced a few passes, though, he grew into the game. OK.

Trent Alexander-Arnold 5

Had an ok first half. Nothing spectacular, nothing terrible as the right-back had an average performance in the first half.

However, he did not improve in the second half. A beautiful outside of the foot pass finding Mohamed Salah was the highlight of the second half. Poor.

Joel Matip 9

Simply a brilliant defender. Continuously made his classic gliding runs against the opposition and finally, it paid off!

A proper striker’s finish, complemented by Salah’s return pass. In the second half, he had his defensive head screwed on by making important interceptions and clearances. Solid.

Virgil Van Dijk 8

Standard defensively. Headed the ball away whenever Leeds attempted to play high balls. Calm and assured when pressed.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Recovered well against Raphinha who managed to beat the offside trap, but the big Dutchman managed to recover in time and made a good tackle. Scored Liverpool’s sixth with a bullet header. Good.

Andy Robertson 8

Andy Robertson won the penalty as his cross was handled by Dallas. Bombarding up and down caused Leeds problems defensively. The Scotsman had a shot saved after a scintillating counterattack from Liverpool.

Fabinho 7

Fabinho was poorly tackled by Firpo but did his job in the first half. Good forward passes to find players in the pocket of space. Fabinho should have scored Liverpool’s fourth but missed completely. Decent.

Thiago 7

Thiago was quiet at the start but slowly grew into the game. Dispossessed Dallas, but lost the ball with a loose extra touch which was uncharacteristic of him.

IMAGO / News Images

Mr Precision second half. Good. Subbed.

Curtis Jones 6

Made a sloppy start and at times lost possession in attacking areas. Improved in the second half and was unselfish as he wanted Salah to score his hat trick. Better. Subbed.

Sadio Mane 8

Unfortunately blocked Luis Diaz’s effort that was goal bound. A constant threat to Leeds’ defence with his presence alone causing them problems.

He won the second penalty for Salah who effortlessly scored his second of the night. Had an OK second half until his deserved goal. Well finished. Scored the fifth. Very good.

Mohamed Salah 8

Salah scored the opening goal of the game with a brilliant dispatched penalty into the bottom right corner.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Though losing the ball against Firpo at the beginning. Lovely weighted pass from the Egyptian who found Matip, scoring the second. Very good.

Luis Diaz 8

Made a positive start and could have had a goal early on. An impressive burst of pace to take on two players but had his effort on goal blocked by Sadio Mane.

The Colombian had another opportunity that highlighted his blistering pace on the left side, but the angle narrowed which allowed the keeper to comfortably deny the Colombian.

A quiet second half. Standing ovation for the popular man. Very good. Subbed.

Substitutes

Jordan Henderson 7

A great reception from the home crowd cheering on their captain. Found by Salah, Henderson set up Mane for his first goal. an assist to his name.

James Milner 6

Came on to fulfil his defensive duties. Well received by the Leeds United supporters. Involved in Liverpool’s fifth goal. Job done.

Divock Origi N/A

Origi - Minutes for Liverpool’s legend.

Read More Liverpool Coverage