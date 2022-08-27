Player Ratings: Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth | Roberto Firmino On Fire At Anfield!

Here are my player ratings after Liverpool battered Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield! As you can imagine, they might be a little bit higher than last weekend.

Alisson - 7

He didn't have to do much at all. In fact, I think he treasured every time he had a touch of the ball. Very comfortable in goal and earned himself his first clean sheet of the season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 9

A fantastic performance from Liverpool's star full-back. His game was typified by the goal he scored in the first half. An absolute thunderstrike from him. He looked back to his best today. A really encouraging game from him.

Joe Gomez - 8

Didn't put a foot out of line. For a fourth-choice centre-back option, he isn't half bad at all. He looked so comfortable all game and his notable contribution was a great recovery block against Kieffer Moore in the second half.

Virgil van Dijk - 9

Imperious. Liverpool's Dutchman looked back to his best after he capped off a comfortable defensive performance with a goal (Liverpool's fifth).

Andrew Robertson - 8

I questioned whether it would be beneficial for Liverpool to opt with replacing Robertson for this game with Tsimikas. The Scotsman's performance shut me right up! Like many of his teammates, he looked back to his best. Seventy minutes played, one assist and he pressed everything all over the pitch. Fantastic.

Fabinho - 8

Back in the starting lineup and Fabinho was brilliant. Any time Bournemouth poised threat through midfield, you can bet Fabinho was there to cut it out. Really, really encouraging from the Brazilian. He was impactful at Old Trafford, and you would argue he is undroppable following his performance this afternoon.

Harvey Elliott - 9

What a superb player he is. He scored his first Premier League goal this afternoon, in style after Firmino let it fall to the young Englishman. Elliott was taken off at half-time for Carvalho with a precaution, but post-match scans showed nothing there, which is a huge relief.

Jordan Henderson - 8

A proper captain's show today from Jordan Henderson. His passing accuracy was incredible, and he looked so much more progressive than in previous games. Very encouraging.

Mohamed Salah - 7

Football is a team game, and despite not registering any goals or assists this afternoon - Liverpool's Egyptian still contributed to the action. Threatening balls, two key passes, and he was unlucky not to score. He had two brilliant chances that, on any other day, Salah would most likely finish.

Luis Diaz - 9

What a player Luis Diaz is. Liverpool have got an absolute gem. Two goals, 96% passing accuracy. He's got it all - proven by the fact he scored both of his goals with his head today. Technically brilliant, and a constant threat. He teed up Roberto Firmino in the second half, who was unlucky not to score. Brilliant showing from the Colombian.

Roberto Firmino - 10

What a change a few days makes. Disappointed with his performance at Old Trafford, Firmino echoed his true self this afternoon. With three assists and two goals, the Brazilian was unbelievable. A huge landmark was him scoring his 100th goal for Liverpool. Best in the world, Bobby Firmino.

SUB: Fabio Carvalho - 8

He came on for the entirety of the second half, replacing Harvey Elliott, and was absolutely brilliant. Constantly looking to be a threat. He tipped off his performance by scoring a brilliant volley for Liverpool's eighth.

SUB: Stefan Bajcetic - 7

The 17-year-old made his debut for Liverpool this afternoon, and the midfielder showed very encouraging signs. He looked brave on the ball - Jurgen Klopp will most definitely be looking at him for the future.

SUB: James Milner - 7

Milner was much better than last time, he came on as a substitute for Roberto Firmino with twenty minutes left to go, and almost bagged Liverpool's tenth after Salah played him through. With 90% pass accuracy, he proved to be a very stable player to be brought on to the pitch.

SUB: Kostas Tsimikas - 8

He came on for Robertson with around twenty minutes left and made an immediate impact. Not one, but two assists for the Greek international. He was so dangerous going forward and oozes class with every cross. Brilliant performance.

SUB: Bobby Clark - 7

Hard to give Bobby Clark a rating because he came onto the pitch so late in the game, replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold. He looked assured but was only able to attempt one pass - which he completed! So he gets a seven in my books. Look out for him in the cups!

