Player Ratings - Liverpool Suffer 3-2 Defeat Away To Martinelli Inspired Arsenal

Liverpool failed to build on midweek's UEFA Champions League win over Rangers losing 3-2 away at Arsenal in Premier League Action. Martinelli opened the scoring within the first minute before Nunez levelled the scoring.

Bukayo Saka restored the home side's lead moments before the halftime whistle. Substitute Roberto Firmino equalised again for the reds but a Saka penalty was enough to send the Gunners back to the top of the Premier League table.

Player Ratings

Alisson - 5

You have to feel for Alisson at times, made some good stops where he could but was ultimately let down by Liverpool's overall defensive performance.

Trent - 3

Substituted at half-time, was it for an injury or performance concern? Anyone's guess. Failed to deal with a red-hot Gabriel Martinelli. Made the poor decision of leaving a central area in the box to double up on Martinelli which left Tsimikas with two men, resulting in Saka making it 2-1 before half-time.

Virgil Van Dijk - 5

VVD didn't do anything particularly disastrous but looked a shadow of his usual self this evening. Gabriel Jesus was a real handful for himself and Matip and the team's overall defensively poor performance resulted in conceding three.

Joel Matip - 4

Honestly flat, which is out of character. Missed placed several passes which piled on pressure and looked a step behind when defending. Failed to clear his lines on multiple occasions too.

Kostas Tsmikas - 5

Committed one too many fouls throughout the 90. Individual defensive performance was average at best and was unable to contribute going forward, however, he did handle Arsenal's press well at times and never lacked effort.

Jordan Henderson - 3

Could he of got closer to Martin Odegaard for the opening goal? Too careless with his passing, which was consistently poor throughout the game. Failed to positively affect the game from midfield.

Thiago - 6

After a poor start from the reds, things got better when Thiago started to get on the ball. Gave away the pen which was soft in my opinion and he was unfortunate to be penalized. Help to get Liverpool's attack moving and in motion.

Diaz - 7

Was a great outlet as per usual for Liverpool, with his ball-carrying being key for some positive Liverpool attacks. Grabbed a great assist for Darwin's equaliser but came off injured just after 40 minutes, hopefully, nothing serious.

Salah - 5

Always looking to create when on the ball but ultimately didn't perform to his high standards, arguably lost his individual battle to Tomiyasu and was benched for Fabinho just before the 70th min. Perhaps the new setup doesn't best suit him?

Jota - 6

Should have earned the reds a pen after flicking the ball onto Gabriel's hand. Dropped in deep well at times and grabbed an assist for Firimino's equaliser, but I think Liverpool fans would agree in saying he could have shown a bit more during the game.

Nunez - 8

His first-half performance was the best we have seen of him in a Liverpool shirt. Held the ball up well, had great movement, electric down channels and got his reward with a poachers goal.

Substitutions -

Joe Gomez -5

Had to come into a tough game and attempt to deal with Martinelli who was running the show for the gunners. However, he did do a better job than Trent at the task at hand.

Roberto Firmino - 7

Replaced the injured Luis Diaz before half-time and made a good impact on the game. Scored Liverpool's second goal of the evening with a smart left-footed finish and was actively trying to make things happen for the reds.

Ibrahima Konate - 4

It was great to see Ibou return from the injury he picked up in pre-season. He made a vital interception when Xhaka flashed a ball across the 6-yard box but failed to properly impose himself on the game.

Fabinho - 4

Didn't settle the game, which was his role coming off for Salah, with Klopp feeling the need to add another midfielder.

Harvey Elliott - 5

Looked alive when he came on and tried to get the ball moving quicker, linking up with players and showing a good sense of urgency. Just not enough minutes to properly make an impact.

