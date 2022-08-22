Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool | Harvey Elliott Only Shining Star In Poor Performance

Liverpool are still without a win in the Premier League after they lost 2-1 at Old Trafford to Manchester United. As you can imagine - there aren't too many high ratings lying ahead.

Alisson - 5

I wasn't too impressed by Alisson tonight. I thought he looked like quite an average goalkeeper. He seemed to constantly boot the ball out of play instead of trying to play it out and make smart distribution choices like he normally does. He made one decent stop from Christian Eriksen's free kick in the first half - but other than that didn't look himself.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6

A very mixed bag for Alexander-Arnold tonight. At times, he looked very poor. He often left wide spaces at the back where he should be defending and some passes were somewhat lacklustre. On the other hand - whenever Liverpool did look dangerous, he was often at the route of it.

Joe Gomez - 5

It's difficult to rate any of the defenders highly whatsoever after tonight. Joe Gomez at times looked quite uncomfortable and was caught out by the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in moments during the game. Not his best - but there were moments where he utilized that pace of his, which will encourage Jurgen Klopp after his multiple lengthy absences.

Virgil van Dijk - 5

You could argue that Virgil van Dijk has had a very average start to the Premier League season by his own high standards. He wasn't at all comfortable either tonight. Arguments over whether he should've come out for the Sancho goal will be had - but on a night when the team is playing cohesively as a unit, Van Dijk most likely isn't even in that position to defend it in the first place.

Andrew Robertson - 5

I thought Robertson struggled tonight. His passing was off and he didn't seem to have the usual strong connection with Luis Diaz that we've seen develop over the past six months or so. He'll be battling to keep his starting place - with a very eager Kostas Tsimikas sat on the bench.

Jordan Henderson - 4

I thought Liverpool's skipper was poor today. I don't think the 'six' role is for him at all. Sitting just in front of the back four doesn't seem to work for Henderson and Liverpool looked much more assured when he was replaced by Fabinho. I think his best position is more upfield. A lot of balls seemed to pass him this evening and Liverpool seemed quite vulnerable in transition periods.

Harvey Elliott - 6

He was very positive and lively on the ball - often the catalyst for attacks in the first half. I think he was a victim of an overall poor Liverpool showing which is why he only gets a six. I think he's a definite starter for Bournemouth.

James Milner - 5

I struggled to see much of the impact that Milner had on today's game. It looked as if his legs were gone. Predictable passes and sloppy in possession. Not a great showing and will hope to improve.

Mohamed Salah - 6

Salah pulled a goal back late on but he didn't look very lethal throughout the 90 minutes. I think this goes out for all of Liverpool's forwards in that they need a more dynamic player behind them in midfield that can create. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson were both being closed down to a point where they couldn't perform to their usual standards.

Roberto Firmino - 4

It's a shame, but he didn't contribute anything really today. He struggled to break down Manchester United's defence and was poor up against Raphael Varane. He'll always be a legend at Liverpool - but I think his time is coming to an end soon.

Luis Diaz - 5

Again, he really struggled today. There were glimpses of what we've seen in the second half of last season and even against Crystal Palace last week, but overall the game went against him and he wasn't able to create much at all.

SUB: Fabinho - 6

Fabinho was a welcomed change for Jordan Henderson, who had struggled to get a foothold in the game at his point, and he almost made a quick impact; when his header from a corner almost found the bottom corner, if not for a save from David de Gea.

I think Jurgen Klopp may have learned an awful lot from tonight, one of those things being that Fabinho is a must-start against Bournemouth on Saturday.

SUB: Fabio Carvalho - 6

Difficult to give him a rating because he only came onto the pitch in the 73rd minute. What we did see of him was a spark of perhaps what is to come. Similarly to Harvey Elliott in the sense that he seems energetic on the ball and constantly looking to create something. He should definitely be in contention to start against Bournemouth.

SUB: Kostas Tsimikas - 6

He only came on with five minutes left of the game so it's difficult to give him a rating for his contributions. The main takeaway for Jurgen Klopp is that Kostas Tsimikas is someone who will be challenging Andrew Robertson for that left-back spot after a decent couple of cameos in recent weeks.

