Player Ratings - Salah Hits Fastest Ever UCL Hat-trick Whilst Bobby Dazzles in 7-1 Rout.

After going a goal behind against Rangers in UEFA Champions League action this evening, Liverpool bounced back to hit seven past the Scottish side. An inspired Roberto Firmino performance lead him to a brace to get the reds level before a fancy flick set up Darwin Nunez for the third. Mohamed Salah was introduced off the bench, going on to then score the fastest hat-trick in UCL history. Before youngster Harvey Elliott got a well-deserved goal to make it 7-1.

Player Ratings:

Alisson - 6

The Brazilian was quite badly compromised for the Rangers opening goal. Besides conceding it was a relatively quiet yet sound game from him, some nice footwork and distribution too.

Joe Gomez - 6

A game of two halves for Gomez, perhaps too wide for Arfield's goal and got off with a few miss-placed passes. However, a great assist and a solid second-half performance got the defender back on track.

IMAGO / PA Images

Ibrahima Konate - 6

Similar to Gomez, Ibou's positioning was questionable for the Rangers goal. Yet he made some important interceptions throughout the game and wisely sussed out a couple of 2 v 1 scenarios.

Virgil Van Dijk - 6

The Dutchman looked rushed on the ball at times in the first half, but a big second-half improvement saw him get back to his usual solid and assured self.

Kostas Tsimikas - 7

Always so brave and committed on the pitch, a real solid showing for the 'Greek Scouser'. He even grabbed an assist for Liverpool's equaliser, picking out Bobby Firmino at the front post from a corner.

IMAGO / PA Images

Fabinho - 5

Failed to track Rangers runners in a difficult Liverpool half, with his passing accuracy also being out of tune at times. However similar to the rest of the squad had a better showing after the break and won the ball back for Liverpool's third.

Jordan Henderson - 5

Never really looked comfortable dealing with a bouncing or air-bounded ball, and failed to track runners alongside Fabinho in the first half. However, the captain was much more comfortable, and sharper before being replaced by Thiago.

Harvey Elliott - 8

Excellent performance from the youngster. So sharp, smart and positive with all his involvements and was beaming with confidence throughout the 90 minutes. He even got his much-deserved first UCL goal once VAR corrected the linesman.

IMAGO / PA Images

Fabio Carvalho - 7

Gave the ball away for the opening goal, but could have been helped out by the backline following. Such a bright attacking performance however with numerous intelligent and impressive carries of the ball. A Good UCL debut for the 20-year-old.

Roberto Firmino - 9

What a performance by the 'Bobby Dazzler' who looked back to his best tonight. A Lovely headed equaliser opened his account for the evening before he made it a brace after getting on the end of a low Joe Gomez cross. He flicked assist to Darwin Nunez was the icing on the cake. Brilliant performance.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Darwin Nunez - 7

A good aggressive shift for Darwin who got stuck into his defensive duties from the frontline. So lively during his time on the pitch with some great movement. Another smart goal for the Uruguayan too, starting to all come together for him.

Substitutions -

Mohamed Salah - 9

Wow. Salah continues to smash records. Highest UCL scorer from the Premier League. The Fastest UCL hat-trick in history. A six-minute hat-trick off the bench, there are no superlatives for an impact like that. Great touch to set up his first, an innovative sudden stop earned him his second before a Salah-Esque finish from the man himself secured the 'Egyptian King' the match ball.

IMAGO / PA Images

Diogo Jota - 8

Just looked so sharp from the moment he replaced Roberto Firmino 73 minutes in. His first touch was consistently immaculate and a hat-trick of assists for Mo Salah off the bench is an exceptional contribution off the bench.

Andy Robertson - 7

Another really impressive performance from the bench. 'Robbo' looked like a man on a mission after his return from injury. Looked sharp and hungry, displaying great focus to provide some good interceptions.

Thiago - 5

Didn't have as much of an impact off the bench as some of his teammates did, but looked decent with his minutes played nevertheless. Won the ball back for Liverpool's fourth but the game was dead and buried shortly after his introduction.

James Milner - 4

A modest cameo appearance from James Milner, again was introduced to a game that the reds had already killed and didn't really have the chance to impact it.

