Players React As Liverpool Book Their Spot In Paris

Away from the biblical rain of Eastern Spain, a host of the successful Reds took to Twitter to celebrate the achievement starting with one man who had seen it all before, two-time Champions League winner, Thiago.

Liverpool booked their place in a 10th European Cup final with a 5-2 aggregate victory over Villarreal following victory in Spain.

The Reds were shellshocked at Estadio de la Ceramica when the hosts raced into the lead in the third minute as Boulaye Dia opened the scoring before Francis Coquelin made the scores level in the tie heading into half-time.

Thankfully, Jurgen Klopp's men were much improved in the second half as the introduction of Luis Diaz sparked the visitors into life.

Midfield general Fabinho fired past Geronimo Rulli to put the Merseysiders back in the driving seat before Diaz and Sadio Mane sealed the result with well-taken goals.

After the match, there were celebrations from the Liverpool players on the pitch as they felt a sense of relief combined with the joy of reaching yet another showpiece final under Klopp.

Away from the biblical rain of Eastern Spain, a host of the successful Reds took to Twitter to celebrate the achievement starting with one man who had seen it all before, two-time Champions League winner, Thiago.

Goalscoring hero and ex-Monaco man Fabinho was equally enamoured of the thought of a return to France.

Having started out his career as a Paris FC youth prospect, Ibrahima Konate - born in the French capital - decided to mark the occasion in his native language.

Captain for the night Virgil van Dijk opted to soak up the moment.

Fan favourite Trent Alexander-Arnold went down a different route with his social media celebrations.

Finally, club captain Jordan Henderson summed it up perfectly...

Liverpool can now wait to see who they will face in Paris on May 28 as Premier League rivals Manchester City head to old European foes Real Madrid with the score at 4-3 to the English club.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |