Poland v Netherlands | Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League
Poland take on the Netherlands in UEFA Nations League A, Group 4 on Thursday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk will be in action for the Dutch as they look to continue their impressive start to their Nations League campaign.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 7:45pm BST
Netherlands
The match kicks off at 8:45pm CEST
United States of America
Eastern time 2:45pm ET
Pacific time: 11:45am PT
Central time: 1:45pm CT
Read More
India
Kick off is at 12:15am IST (Friday)
Australia
Kick off is at 4:45am AEST (Friday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BoxNation.
For viewers in the Netherlands, the match can be watched on NPO Zapp.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Fox Soccer Plus.
For supporters in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY LIV, and JioTV.
In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Stengel Fires Newly Promoted Liverpool To 2-1 Win Over Defending Champions Chelsea
- International Break - Fixtures Featuring Liverpool Players
- 'Liverpool I'd Play For' - Midfield Target Reveals Dream To Play For The Reds
- Tottenham's Cristian Romero Claims Virgil Van Dijk And Lisandro Martinez Are League's Best
- Leicester City U21s 0-1 Liverpool U21s | Arthur Melo Helps Reds To Victory
- Report: Liverpool Have Already Made A Move To Sign Jude Bellingham
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |