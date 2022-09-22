Poland v Netherlands | Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League

Poland take on the Netherlands in UEFA Nations League A, Group 4 on Thursday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk will be in action for the Dutch as they look to continue their impressive start to their Nations League campaign.

IMAGO / Bildbyran

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:45pm BST

Netherlands

The match kicks off at 8:45pm CEST

United States of America

Eastern time 2:45pm ET

Pacific time: 11:45am PT

Central time: 1:45pm CT

India

Kick off is at 12:15am IST (Friday)

Australia

Kick off is at 4:45am AEST (Friday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BoxNation.

For viewers in the Netherlands, the match can be watched on NPO Zapp.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Fox Soccer Plus.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY LIV, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

