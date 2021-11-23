Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Porto Players Marko Grujic And Serigo Conceicao Admit Awe They Have For Liverpool Ahead Of Champions League Tie

Former Liverpool defensively midfielder Marko Grujic and Porto team mate talk their opponents up ahead of tomorrow's Champions League group match. 

Porto midfielder Marko Grujic returns to Anfield, where he spent five years, as his current team travel to Liverpool in what is a huge opportunity for the Portuguese side. 

Marko Grujic

At his time at Liverpool, Grujic couldn't hold down a first team spot and was loaned out to four different clubs throughout the five years. 

Despite impressing in his last two loans at Hertha Berlin and Porto, Liverpool decided to let him join the latter permanently in the Summer. 

Ahead of his return to Merseyside, Marko Grujic says he has been watching his former team on TV and he is hoping to be back on the Anfield pitch tomorrow.

"We all are able to watch the games on TV and we know a lot of information about Liverpool, they are a great team. It’s a special game for me, I will be back in the city where I spent five years.

“I’m very motivated and if I get any minutes I will do the best I can so we can win the points.”

Team mate Sergio Conceicao also had kind words about Liverpool and shows his admiration for the way Jurgen Klopp's men play. 

“Liverpool is one of the best. It is one of the features of the best squads in the world, the ability to change rhythm to keep the ball and at the same time become a vertical type of team because of the pressure they put on opposition.”

