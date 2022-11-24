Skip to main content
Portugal v Ghana - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H

IMAGO / Xinhua

Portugal v Ghana - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H

All the key details as Liverpool target Matheus Nunes and Portugal take on Ghana in Group H in Qatar on Thursday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool target and Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes could be in action when Portugal take on Ghana in World Cup Group H on Thursday.

The Reds were linked with the 24-year-old in the summer but were beaten to his signature by the Midlands club. Reports suggest however that there is still interest from Anfield in Nunes.

Matheus Nunes

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 4:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:00am ET

Pacific time:   8:00am PT

Central time: 10:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 9:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 2:00am AEST (Thursday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 5:00pm (GMT+1)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and can also be watched on the ITV HUB.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

[Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Uruguay v South Korea - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H

By Neil Andrew
Alisson Becker
Match Coverage

Brazil v Serbia - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G

By Neil Andrew
Lucas Paqueta Brazil
Match Coverage

Report: Likely Brazil Lineup To Face Serbia In FIFA World Group G Revealed

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham Declan Rice
Transfers

Double Swoop Battle For Jude Bellingham And Declan Rice Between Liverpool And Real Madrid Plus Two Others

By Damon Carr
Youri Tielemans
Match Coverage

Belgium v Canada - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F

By Neil Andrew
FIFA World Cup Qatar
Match Coverage

Spain v Costa Rica - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E

By Neil Andrew
Youssoufa Moukoko
Match Coverage

Germany v Japan - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E

By Neil Andrew
Luka Sucic
Match Coverage

Morocco v Croatia - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F

By Neil Andrew