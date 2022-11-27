Skip to main content
Portugal v Uruguay - Where To Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel. Luis Suarez & Darwin Nunez Face Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGO / Marca

Portugal v Uruguay - Where To Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel. Luis Suarez & Darwin Nunez Face Cristiano Ronaldo

All the key details as Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez will be in action when Uruguay face Portugal in a FIFA World Cup Group G encounter on Monday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A mouthwatering clash is in prospect when Portugal face Uruguay in a Group G clash on Monday in Qatar.

Darwin Nunez and former Red Luis Suarez will be in the Uruguay team who will be looking to improve on their opening-day draw against South Korea.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will be looking to put themselves in a dominant position in the Group to build on their 3-2 win over Ghana on matchday one.

Darwin Nunez

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 2:00pm ET

Pacific time:  11:00am PT

Central time: 1:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Tuesday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Tuesday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 8:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1, and can also be watched on ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

