Possible West Ham Game Plan Reveal After Michail Antonio Comments About Virgil van Dijk & Alisson Becker - Liverpool Looking For Revenge

Liverpool will be looking for revenge when they take on West Ham United at Anfield on Saturday in the Premier League.

The Reds suffered their first of just two defeats this season in a 3-2 loss at the London Stadium in November, a rare game in which Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker was not at his best.

After the game and as reported by the Liverpool Echo, Hammers striker Michail Antonio admitted it was part of their game plan to keep the ball away from Virgil van Dijk and prevent Liverpool's Brazilian keeper from retrieving the ball at set-pieces.

"The whole plan was to stick it in straight on the keeper and we've just challenged,"

"We saw that they struggle with the ball coming in on them and all we had to do was keep the ball away from Virgil (van Dijk). It's worked out for us.

"The plan was to push straight on the keeper and no-one marked me on the keeper so I'm there to block him and make sure he can't come out and catch it. You then saw what happened- goals." 

Liverpool will face another physical test on Saturday but look more assured in defence of late led by the magnificent Van Dijk and with Alisson also in sensational form as he has been for most of the season.

A win and three points are a must as they look to put themselves back within striking distance of leaders Manchester City.

