Predicted Lineup: Arsenal v Liverpool | Carabao Cup | Minamino & Milner To Start, Henderson Rested?
Liverpool face off against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi final second leg on Thursday and here is our predicted lineup for the game.
The first leg at Anfield last week finished 0-0 despite Granit Xhaka being sent off for a foul on Diogo Jota in the first half.
It was a disappointing performance from the Reds and they will need to improve if they want to make it to Wembley.
The winners will take on Chelsea who defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the other semi final on Sunday, 27th February.
Here is our predicted XI for today's game!
Alisson;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;
Fabinho, James Milner, Curtis Jones
Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino
Read More
After successive clean sheets, the back five could remain unchanged although Jurgen Klopp may decide to give Caoimhin Kelleher the reward for his penalty saving heroics from previous rounds.
There are claims for Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas to get game time but that may have to wait for Sunday or the FA Cup tie against Cardiff in just over two weeks time.
Options are limited in midfield but expect James Milner to return and possibly give captain Jordan Henderson a rest ahead of Sunday's Premier League match with Crystal Palace.
Curtis Jones played well in the left midfield spot against Brentford on Sunday so it's likely he starts there again rather than on the left wing.
Forward options are also limited with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane away at AFCON. There are also injuries for Divock Origi and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain.
That leaves Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Takumi Minamino as the only senior available options.
Much will depend on whether Klopp wants to rest players ahead of the game at Selhurst Park. If he does, then Tyler Morton and Kaide Gordon could come into contention.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Eduardo Camavinga Allowed To Leave Real Madrid, Liverpool Keen - Price Tag Revealed
- BREAKING: Potential Liverpool kit for 2022/23 Leaked on Twitter
- Reports: Liverpool to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona on a free transfer
- Breaking: Robert Lewandowski Of Bayern Munich Crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player 2021
- Report: EFL Cup Semi-Final Between Arsenal And Liverpool Postponement Possibility
- 'It's Like A Family' - Jurgen Klopp On His Love For Liverpool As He Reaches His 350th Game For The Club
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook