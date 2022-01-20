Predicted Lineup: Arsenal v Liverpool | Carabao Cup | Minamino & Milner To Start, Henderson Rested?

Liverpool face off against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi final second leg on Thursday and here is our predicted lineup for the game.

The first leg at Anfield last week finished 0-0 despite Granit Xhaka being sent off for a foul on Diogo Jota in the first half.

IMAGO / Sportimage

It was a disappointing performance from the Reds and they will need to improve if they want to make it to Wembley.

The winners will take on Chelsea who defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the other semi final on Sunday, 27th February.

Here is our predicted XI for today's game!

Alisson;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Fabinho, James Milner, Curtis Jones

Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino

After successive clean sheets, the back five could remain unchanged although Jurgen Klopp may decide to give Caoimhin Kelleher the reward for his penalty saving heroics from previous rounds.

There are claims for Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas to get game time but that may have to wait for Sunday or the FA Cup tie against Cardiff in just over two weeks time.

Options are limited in midfield but expect James Milner to return and possibly give captain Jordan Henderson a rest ahead of Sunday's Premier League match with Crystal Palace.

Curtis Jones played well in the left midfield spot against Brentford on Sunday so it's likely he starts there again rather than on the left wing.

Forward options are also limited with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane away at AFCON. There are also injuries for Divock Origi and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain.

That leaves Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Takumi Minamino as the only senior available options.

Much will depend on whether Klopp wants to rest players ahead of the game at Selhurst Park. If he does, then Tyler Morton and Kaide Gordon could come into contention.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook