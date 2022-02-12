Predicted Lineup: Burnley vs Liverpool | Roberto Firmino To Be Dropped? Salah To Start & Henderson To Return?

After a relieving 2-0 win against Leicester on Thursday night, Liverpool continued their chase to close the gap on current leaders Manchester City.

IMAGO / PA Images

Reducing the deficit to only nine points, yet still, with a game in hand, Liverpool cannot afford to drop any more points and Jürgen Klopp knows it.

They are set to meet Burnley on Sunday. Here is our prediction on who the Reds will field against the brutish and stubborn team managed by Sean Dyche.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Most of the players who were fielded against Leicester City should be expected to start again, as the defence remains the same.

That is Alisson Becker in goal, Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk at centre-back and Andy Robertson at left-back.

They managed to keep their 12th clean sheet in the Premier League, which is the second most behind Manchester City’s total of 13. Alisson has kept 11 and Caoimhin Kelleher has kept one, totalling 12 for the campaign.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Midfielders

Midfield, however, is where the delicate decisions lie. This is because Jordan Henderson is set to return after a minor back problem that forced him to miss Thursday’s game.

The club captain has been Klopp’s reliable man at the heart of Liverpool’s midfield, with the engine room fired by his leadership and ability to press.

The Englishman allows the team to display their dynamism in attack as he often covers for the full-backs.

This trait will be required against anyone, but his robust presence will be essential against Burnley.

Therefore, Klopp should be expected to slot the Sunderland born man into the starting XI, replacing Curtis Jones.

Thiago will keep his place for Liverpool after an impressive showing against the Foxes.

Marking his first start since the 3-1 victory over Newcastle United in mid-December, the Spaniard reminded fans why Liverpool averted from their original transfer policy in order to sign him.

Typically, Liverpool tend to sign players who have the potential to become world class - the average age ranging between 23-25.

This is considered to be a player’s ‘prime development stage’ - at an age where they can improve their footballing qualities and fulfil their potential.

However, Thiago was already a world class player who had major success with the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Signing him at 29, it was clear why Liverpool bought him.

For his graceful craft of passing, otherworldly vision and his sophisticated creativity; Thiago is an exception for Klopp when altering his transfer stance.

The Spanish international is vital to this team and is expected to start alongside the dependable defensive midfielder Fabinho.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Brazilian returned to the starting lineup on Thursday after January’s international break. He had a good game, making strong challenges and important interceptions to keep Leicester City at bay.

Forwards

Mohamed Salah, however, has a point to prove to only himself. After a disappointing end to a wonderful campaign for the Egyptian at AFCON, he would be wanting to return with a bang. He almost did on Thursday.

Coming on from the bench, Salah could have easily had a hat-trick.

He was through on goal after gliding past Amartey to have his right-footed tame effort saved by Schmeichel.

He then went on to crash the crossbar with a curling strike and forced another smart save from Schmeichel after an individual piece of brilliance, getting away from Ndidi and Thomas inside the penalty area.

Salah is on 16 premier league goals and he would be hoping that it changes on Sunday when facing Burnley.

Diogo Jota is in red hot form after banging in a brace against the Foxes and is fully expected to retain his place. He is a constant threat to any opposition, so do not be surprised if he is on the scoresheet yet again.

Luis Diaz made his full premier league debut on Thursday and received plaudits from fans and particularly his manager.

Jürgen Klopp described the Colombian's debut as “one of the best” he has ever seen. A massive compliment from the gaffer, it only means that Diaz would continue to start for Liverpool. Sadio Mane, be warned.

IMAGO / PA Images

Predicted XI

Alisson;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago

Mohamed Salah, Diego Jota, Luis Diaz.

This will be a test for Liverpool as their opponents achieved a positive draw against Manchester United in midweek. The Reds, however, will be a big threat to Burnley's battle against relegation on Sunday.

Bring on Sean Dyche’s Burnley!

