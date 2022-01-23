Skip to main content
Predicted Lineup: Crystal Palace v Liverpool | Premier League | Konate Over Matip, Ox To Return?

Liverpool face off against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday and here is our predicted lineup for the game.

The Reds will be on a high after beating Arsenal and qualifying for the Carabao Cup final where they will meet Chelsea at the end of February at Wembley.

Playing the Eagles away is never an easy game however and under Patrick Vieira, this promises to be a real battle for the three points.

Mohamed Salah bends a shot into the top-left corner against Crystal Palace.

Three Changes From Arsenal?

After a very good performance on Thursday against Arsenal, it will be a case of just freshening up areas of the team that need it.

Alisson Becker will return in goal despite another impressive performance from Caoimhin Kelleher.

At the back, Liverpool have kept three successive clean sheets but with Joel Matip substituted at half time at the Emirates as a precaution, it seems sensible to rotate him with the impressive Ibrahima Konate.

In midfield, assuming there are no issues with injury or fatigue, the same three should go again. The addition of Curtis Jones has added a much needed fresh dynamic to the trio.

Up front, if Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is fit, he should start on the right replacing Kaide Gordon. If the England international doesn't make it, it's likely that Takumi Minamino will get the nod.

Predicted XI

Alisson;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones;

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota

