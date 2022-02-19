Predicted Lineup: Liverpool vs Norwich | Luis Diaz to start? Diogo Jota out? Joel Matip to be return?

Title-chasers Liverpool are preparing to host relegation-threatened Norwich City at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Six years ago when Adam Lallana scored an injury time winner in a mouth-watering 5-4 thriller, Jürgen Klopp’s first encounter with the Canaries was truly a memorable one.

This is because he has not lost a single game against Norwich City, recording a 100% record. This is the longest winning run the German has experienced against any opposition in his managerial career.

Here’s what LFCTR are predicting the starting XI will for the 3pm kick-off.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Some of the players who featured against Inter Milan midweek in the Champions League are expected to be rested for this game.

That is Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konaté. Though unlikely, Alexander-Arnold may be dropped for this game as he has looked rather fatigued in recent games.

Though his quality is unprecedented, he has gone missing at times where his creativity was required. Thankfully he produced a few moments of magic, particularly against Inter Milan.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Salah’s goal, for example, secured the win for the Reds against the Italian Champions thanks to Alexander-Arnold’s left-footed diagonal ball. This allowed Virgil Van Dijk to head the ball down on a plate for the Egyptian to neatly finish beyond Handanović.

As an overall performance, however, it seems like the young right-back needs a rest in order to revitalise his performance.

Therefore, Joe Gomez could be given a chance to showcase his forgotten abilities in front of the home support.

A versatile defender that needs game time, the centre-back can also be an option to play at right-back. Considering the loan departure of Neco Williams, both Gomez and James Milner will be hoping for a chance to start.

Despite wishfully predicting Gomez to start, do not be surprised if James Milner gets the nod and replaces Trent.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Much like Alexander-Arnold, Robertson has not been impressive in recent games. Tiredness, again, could be a factor.

Kostas Tsimikas has been an amazing backup for Robertson and has proven more than capable to be selected ahead of the Scotsman. A much welcoming headache for Klopp, it highlights the strong cover Liverpool have for every position.

The Greek international is crying out for a game, so this fixture is exactly what he needs.

Although Konaté was excellent against Inter Milan, Joel Matip will be looking to retain his place after a much needed rest midweek.

With games coming thick and fast due to Liverpool’s rearranged fixture against Leeds next Wednesday as well as their domestic involvement, Matip and Konaté will keep interchanging in order to supplement the Cameroon international’s injury proneness.

IMAGO / Focus Images

It is simply a fact that Virgil Van Dijk is un-droppable as he gives his team a domineering presence at the heart of Liverpool’s defence, fuelled with confidence and solidity.

Alisson Becker has been pivotal in keeping three clean sheets in the last three games, hoping to continue that form against Norwich City. Klopp already mentioned that Kelleher will start against Chelsea next weekend in the League Cup final, meaning Alisson is set to feature yet again.

Game time is important and the Brazilian will be hoping to keep up with his compatriot Ederson for the Golden Glove award as the Manchester City goalkeeper is currently two ahead of Alisson.

That leaves with Alisson Becker in goal, Joe Gomez at right-back, Joel Matip and Virgil Van Dijk at centre-back and Kostas Tsimikas at left-back.

Midfielders

Jordan Henderson will start. The Captain did not start against the Italian Champions midweek after suffering a minor knock against Burnley. This forced him to start from the bench. When he came on for the last half hour, he changed the complexion of the game.

Liverpool were suffering in the second half as they were caved in by Inter Milan’s pressure and persistence to be on the front foot. However, Henderson reassured a sense of calmness and control of possession.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Playing simple passes, the Englishman offered an experienced shoulder considering Liverpool were all over the place in the second half before his introduction.

Impressing on his cameo, it is a certainty that the captain will start against Norwich City.

The player he replaced on the night, Fabinho, will also start. A tactical change made by Klopp, Fabinho had a decent performance nonetheless.

However, the whole team were awful at one point as Liverpool were not offensively threatening and lost control of the game. This forced the German to substitute the in-form defensive midfielder and it paid off.

It is, however, understood that the Brazilian will start against the Canaries alongside Jordan Henderson in order to form a strong partnership defensively.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Thiago, only recently returning from a hip injury, is likely to be dropped to the bench. This is because there are more important games ahead that will require this brilliance, particularly the Chelsea game.

This will suggest that Klopp will opt to utilise his squad depth and assess other options.

Curtis Jones is keen to return. At best, he produced 6/10 performances against Cardiff City and Leicester City. This means he would hope to be involved and prove to Klopp that he is a viable option.

On the other hand, Oxlade Chamberlain is also waiting for his opportunity. However, he will likely start from the bench because Klopp will be taking his time assessing his fitness level.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Naby Keita, though, seems likely to start after he was omitted from the starting line-up against Inter Milan. The Guinean midfielder wants to prove to Klopp that he is fit and ready to play a role against Norwich City.

So Keita may start and later be substituted since he is more effective starting than coming off the bench.

That leaves Fabinho to start as a central defensive midfielder, with both Henderson and Keita to start further advanced in midfield and form a midfield three.

Forwards

The Reds looked set and stone for an intense goalless draw in the first leg of the Champions League before Roberto Firmino decided to save Liverpool by guiding home Andy Robertson's corner.

The Brazilian was an influential figure for Jürgen Klopp in redefining the aura of the team by instilling the pressing philosophy of heavy metal football.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Firmino is still an important player for Liverpool, despite falling down the pecking order. Salah, Mane, Jota and now Diaz are ahead of the Brazilian.

However, Diogo Jota suffered an ankle injury and will miss the Norwich game. This means Firmino will start, especially after contributing with a goal midweek.

Mane could be on the bench, however, as he started back-to-back games following a successful AFCON campaign. This means Luis Diaz is likely to start in front of the Kop and receive another wonderful reception.

IMAGO / PA Images

Salah is looking to get on the score sheet in the Premier League after drawing a blank against Leicester City and Burnley since his return from AFCON.

Scoring a goal and making two assists in Liverpool's opening-day 3-0 victory over the Canaries, maybe this is the game where the Egyptian will rediscover his goal scoring form.

That leaves Mohammed Salah to start on the right, Luis Diaz to start on the left and Firmino to start in the middle of the front three.

Predicted XI

Alisson;

Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Fabinho, Henderson, Keita;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz.

