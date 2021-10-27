Predicted Lineup: Preston North End v Liverpool - Mateusz Musialowski to Start? Sadio Mane Against Sepp van den Berg?

Liverpool face Preston North End at Deepdale tonight and Jurgen Klopp looks set to give a lot of youngsters a start.

Let's take a look at who our writers think Jurgen Klopp will start this EFL Cup game.

Adam Ford

Adrian;

Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas;

Curtis Jones, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain;

Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi.

Jurgen Klopp will once again keep Alisson away from the League Cup but with Caoimhin Kelleher out with illness, Klopp will use third choice Adrian.

Conor Bradley will retain his place after a good showing against Norwich. There is an argument that Kostas Tsimikas should get more minutes this season and this is yet another opportunity to show what he's made of.

Joe Gomez is also nailed on to start but his partner is up for debate. I favour Ibrahima Konate as I believe he needs as many minutes as possible, especially after a huge performance against Manchester United.

Liverpool are low on number six options going into this game with injuries to regulars such as James Milner and Fabinho.Jordan Henderson is available but I think Klopp should use every opportunity possible to rest his skipper.

Curtis Jones needs to build fitness after being absent and it is another excuse to slot Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in. I believe Tyler Morton should also start for the reds after an incredible short showing against Norwich in the third round.

It's a no-brainer to reward Takumi Minamino with another League Cup start for his two goals against Norwich. After playing just a short amount of minutes against Manchester United, I would expect Sadio Mane to start and play possibly an hour.

Charlie Webb

Adrian;

Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Nat Phillips, Kostas Tsimikas;

Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones;

Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino.

With Caoimhin Kelleher out injured for this game, Adrian is set to start, unless Jurgen Klopp pulls out a surprise and starts Alisson.

Since Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip are the preferred Premier League partners for Virgil van Dijk, I expect Joe Gomez to make an appearance alongside Nat Phillips.

Tyler Morton really impressed against Norwich and I think that's earned him a start today against Preston North End.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also nailed on to start, he is probably our last choice midfielder currently, so giving him some game time will do him good.

Takumi Minamino did his usual vanishing act after playing great against Norwich in the last round so we should see him shine tonight.

Sadio Mane was rested against Manchester United on Sunday so I expect to see him start at Deepdale tonight.

