November 6, 2021
Predicted Lineup: West Ham v Liverpool | Ibrahima Konate to Return? Thiago to Start?

Liverpool face West Ham on Sunday and Jurgen Klopp has a lot of choice to make regarding his starting 11.

On Wednesday against Atletico Madrid, Jurgen Klopp made a fair few changes to his starting XI.

Kostas Tsimikas came in and replaced Andy Robertson, Fabinho came back in after his injury and Joel Matip regained his position next to Virgil van Dijk.

Fabinho

So let's take a look at how we think Jurgen Klopp will lineup his team on Sunday afternoon.

Alisson;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Fabinho, Thiago, Jordan Henderson;

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane.

For the first change, I expect Konate to reclaim him place in the starting 11. Joel Matip did great against Atletico but I can't see him playing twice in a week.

Another change to the defence could be Andy Robertson returning at left-back. The Scotland captain hasn't been great this season but he still is the best left-back in the world.

Thiago Jurgen Klopp

Thiago also showed his class when he came on against Atletico Madrid. If he's fully fit then Jurgen Klopp should be starting him in this must win game.

The front three picks itself currently. With Roberto Firmino picking up a serious hamstring injury, this will be the forward line for the foreseeable future.

