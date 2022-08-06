Predicted Liverpool Squad For Premier League Opener Against Fulham - Several Absentees For Klopp
Liverpool face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday in their opening Premier League fixture and we take a look at what Jurgen Klopp's injury-ridden squad could look like.
It has been a tough pre-season for Klopp as numerous players have picked up injuries or suffered a recurrence of previous problems.
The German will be missing Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Diogo Jota for the trip to West London.
There was some positive news for Klopp however with the news that Alisson Becker is fit to return after an abdominal injury.
Predicted Liverpool Squad
Goalkeepers
Alisson Becker, Adrian, Harvey Davies
Defenders
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Nathaniel Phillips, Sepp van den Berg
Midfielders
Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, James Milner, Harvey Elliott, Stefan Bajcetic
Forwards
Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Fabio Carvalho
