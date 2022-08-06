Skip to main content

Predicted Liverpool Squad For Premier League Opener Against Fulham - Several Absentees For Klopp

Liverpool face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday in their opening Premier League fixture and we take a look at what Jurgen Klopp's injury-ridden squad could look like.

Craven Cottage

It has been a tough pre-season for Klopp as numerous players have picked up injuries or suffered a recurrence of previous problems.

The German will be missing Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Diogo Jota for the trip to West London.

There was some positive news for Klopp however with the news that Alisson Becker is fit to return after an abdominal injury.

Alisson Becker

Predicted Liverpool Squad

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker, Adrian, Harvey Davies

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Nathaniel Phillips, Sepp van den Berg

Midfielders

Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, James Milner, Harvey Elliott, Stefan Bajcetic

Forwards

Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Fabio Carvalho

Details of when and how you can watch the game can be found HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Fulham v Liverpool | Premier League

By Neil Andrew16 minutes ago
Sadio Mane
News

Liverpool Have Lost Best Player According to West Ham United Star

By Jim Nichol-Turner9 hours ago
Benjamin Sesko
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Express Formal Interest in Rb Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko

By Matty Orme9 hours ago
Ibrahima Konate
News

Liverpool Injury Update: Jurgen Klopp Offers Latest On Missing Players Ahead Of Fulham Premier League Clash

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

Watch: Sadio Mane's First Bundesliga Goal For Bayern Munich After Move From Liverpool

By Damon Carr11 hours ago
Leroy Sane
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Wants Bayern Munich Winger Leroy Sane

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Luka Sucic
Opinions

Five Midfielders Liverpool Could Sign This Summer After Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Injury

By Daniel Izquierdo13 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool to Battle Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and Two Other European Giants for RB Salzburg Striker Benjamin Sesko

By Justin Foster13 hours ago