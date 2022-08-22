Predicted Liverpool Squad for Trip to Old Trafford This Evening
Liverpool travels to bottom of the table Manchester United at Old Trafford this evening, after a disappointing draw to Fulham on the opening weekend, Liverpool finds themselves still very thin with many injuries. We will take a look at the potential squad available to Jurgen Klopp for this evening's fixture.
Klopp's side goes into the fixture still searching for a win after a disappointing start to the 21/22 Premier League campaign, drawing both their opening fixtures to newly promoted Fulham on an opening day, before a 1-1 draw with Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace at Anfield last week.
Liverpool will be without Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip for the away trip to Old Trafford.
Klopp revealed that Joe Gomez will return to the starting eleven, as will Roberto Firmino who have both trained with the squad all week without any problems, Captain Jordan Henderson was pictured away from team training, but since has been confirmed to be in 'Light Training'
Predicted Liverpool Squad
Goalkeepers
Alisson Becker, Adrian, Harvey Davies
Defenders
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Nathaniel Phillips, Sepp van den Berg
Midfielders
Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, James Milner, Harvey Elliott, Stefan Bajcetic
Forwards
Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Fabio Carvalho, Bobby Clark, Leighton Stewart
Predicted XI
Alisson
Trent, Gomez, Van Djik, Robertson
Henderson(c), Fabinho, Keita
Salah, Firmino, Diaz
