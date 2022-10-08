Predicted XI: Arsenal vs Liverpool

Liverpool returns to Premier League action this weekend after a dominating win last time out in the Champions League victory at home to Rangers, Jurgen Klopp's side will be looking to replicate the midweek performance as they search for a third win of the season.

Last time out in the Premier League Liverpool was subject to a disappointing draw at home to Brighton & Hove Albion despite Brighton taking an early two-goal lead, Liverpool clawed it back and was looking set to take all three points before Leandro Trossard capped off his hattrick with a superb finish in the 83rd minute to ensure the visitors came away from Anfield with at least a point.

Predicted XI

Alisson Becker

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Djik, Ibrihima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho Tavares

Roberto Firmino

Mohammed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz

Liverpool Team News

Roberto Firmino is likely to return to the starting lineup but where he will play is likely to depend on whether Klopp reverts to his favoured 4-3-3 formation.

Liverpool could also welcome back Curtis Jones for the clash with Arsenal after the midfielder returned to full training on Thursday after an issue with his tibia.

Andy Robertson is back running outside but may not be ready in time for the visit to London so Kostas Tsimikas is likely to deputise again.

Arthur Melo is another who has picked up a muscle injury and he will join Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita on the sidelines.

Arsenal Team News

The main fitness doubt for Mikel Arteta surrounds left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko who missed training on Wednesday and the clash with FK Bodø/Glimt on Thursday.

Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith-Rowe will both be missing for the visit of the Merseyside club.

