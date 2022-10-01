Skip to main content

Predicted XI: Liverpool vs Brighton

Liverpool host Brighton & Hove Albion as they return to Premier League action this weekend, we take a look at the predicted XI for the side.
Liverpool returns to Premier League action this weekend after nearly a month away from action in the league, with Jurgen Klopp's side looking to return stronger than ever and put right the poor start to the current campaign.

Due to the passing of the Queen Liverpool has not featured in the league since the disappointing draw at Goodison Park on September 3rd, with Klopp's side only winning on two occasions in their opening six Premier League fixtures.

Many of the Liverpool side looked lost and lethargic at times this season, and a month break away from action could have been a blessing in disguise with many of the side's key players looking a shadow of what they can be as of late.

Predicted XI

Alisson 

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Djik, Kostas Tsimikas

Fabinho Tavares

Jordan Henderson(c), Thiago Alcantara

Mohammed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz

Team News

Despite not being pictured in training on Thursday, Klopp confirmed Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Nunez will all be available for the visit of the Seagulls.

Darwin Nunez

Liverpool Darwin Nunez

Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate

Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, and Ibrahima Konate have all returned to full training.

Kelleher and Ramsay are likely to get some match practice with the under-21s but Konate could feature in the first-team squad.

Andy Robertson, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all still sidelined.

Brighton Team News

Former Liverpool favourite Adam Lallana and right-back Tariq Lamptey are back in training and will be part of the travelling squad but may not be ready to start against the Reds.

Enock Mwepu will miss the trip to Anfield through injury.

