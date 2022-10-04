Predicted XI: Liverpool vs Rangers

Liverpool returns to Champions League action this evening, with Jurgen Klopp's side looking to come out stronger than ever and put right the poor start to the current campaign.

Many of the Liverpool side looked lost and lethargic at times this season, and despite a couple of weeks away from competitive action the return this weekend was not what many expected after a disappointing draw at home to Brighton.

Klopp will be hoping with the help of the famous Anfield European night atmosphere the reds can kick start their season with a dominating performance against Rangers, a side which has struggled massively in the Champions League this season.

In a fixture that could be the perfect time to rest Trent Alexander-Arnold and give Joe Gomez some minutes, and the potential to hand a first start to deadline day signing Arthur Melo it could be a very different starting XI than many perhaps expect from the German manager.

Predicted XI

Alisson Becker

Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Djik, Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas

Fabinho Tavares

Arthur Melo, Thiago Alcantara

Mohammed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz

Team News

After another disappointing performance in the Premier League, Klopp could make changes to his starting XI.

Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Arthur, Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, and Darwin Nunez will all be hoping to earn a place in the lineup after missing out at the weekend.

Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones are getting closer to a return but that may not come in time for the visit of Rangers. Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain sidelined with hamstring injuries until the end of October.

Rangers Team News

John Souttar, Ianis Hagi, Kemar Roofe, Nnamdi Ofoborh, and Filip Helander are all set to miss the match through injury.

Former Liverpool defender Ben Davies looks set to start at Anfield for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team after his move in the summer.

