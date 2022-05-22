Premier League Final Day Preview: Fixtures And Table | Title Race, Top Four Battle And Relegation Survival Hope

The Premier League is down to the final game and there is plenty to play for. Liverpool and Manchester go head to head in an incredible title showdown, Tottenham and Arsenal battle it out for Champions League football, Burnley and Leeds will do all they can to stay up... And there's also a Europa League race between Manchester United and West Ham, loser ends up in the Conference League.

Title Race

Liverpool v Wolves

Liverpool go into this match knowing that a win is the only result that is needed to win the title. Jurgen Klopp's men have been on an incredible unbeaten run since the turn of the year, which has closed a gap at the top that was 14 points at one point. Can The Reds win the unprecedented quadruple?

Manchester City v Aston Villa

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have the advantage, but they also have the pressure. A slip-up and it is highly likely they will be taken over by Liverpool on the final day. They face Liverpool legend in Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa, who will be up for it more than they ever have. Can Steven Gerrard finally win the title for Liverpool?

Current League Table

Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points

Manchester City 37 28 6 3 96 24 +72 90

Liverpool 37 27 8 2 91 25 +66 89

Top Four Race

Norwich City v Tottenham

A draw for Tottenham will get them Champions League football, unless Arsenal make up a 15 goal difference. Antonio Conte came in to take Spurs back to the biggest stage and that is exactly what he has almost done. Will Spurs live up to their bottling reputation?

Arsenal v Everton

Following Everton's comeback midweek against Crystal Palace, Arsenal will today be facing a side that has nothing to play for. A boost for the Gunners as they will need to pick up all three points and hope Norwich City somehow perform a miracle. Is Mikel Arteta going to take Arsenal back to the Champions League?

Current League Table

Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points

Tottenham 37 21 5 11 64 40 +24 68

Arsenal 37 21 3 13 56 47 +9 66

Relegation Battle

Burnley v Newcastle United

Burnley looked down and out not so long back, even sacking fan favourite Sean Dyche on the way. The clarets are now out of the relegation zone and matching whatever Leeds United do today will keep them in the Premier League. Will Newcastle send Burnely down?

Brentford v Leeds United

An outstanding first season in the Premier League for Brentford comes to an end against a Leeds United side that will leave it all out on the line today in order to stay in the world's biggest league. Can Leeds pull out an extraordinary feat and survive?

Current League Table

Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points

Burnley 37 7 14 16 33 51 -18 35

Leeds United 37 8 11 18 40 78 -38 35

And If You Didn't Know...

There is also another battle going on between Manchester United (v Crystal Palace away) and West Ham (v Brighton away) to make it to the Europa League. Whoever misses out will have to play Conference League football next season.

