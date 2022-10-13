Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 11 - October 14th To 16th
After a brilliant 7-1 victory in the Champions League against Rangers on Wednesday, Liverpool will be hoping to continue the momentum when they take on champions Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.
Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Sunday as they attempt to extend their lead at the top of the table and third placed Tottenham host Everton in Saturday evening's match.
Premier League Fixtures - Gameweek 11
Friday, 14th October 2022
8:00pm Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion
Saturday, 15th October 2022
3:00pm Leicester City v Crystal Palace
3:00pm Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
3:00pm Wolves v Nottingham Forest
5:30pm Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
Read More
Sunday, 16th October 2022
2:00pm Aston Villa v Chelsea
2:00pm Leeds United v Arsenal
2:00pm Manchester United v Newcastle United
2:00pm Southampton v West Ham United
4:30pm Liverpool v Manchester City
All times are BST.
Premier League Table
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Rangers Match Highlights, Alexander-Arnold Responds To Critics With World Class Goal
- Liverpool Youngster Sepp Van Den Berg Ruled Out Until 2023 After Injury With Schalke
- 'He’s The Reason Salah And Mane Scored All Of Those Goals' John Barnes Assesses What Liverpool Should Do With Roberto Firmino
- ‘I Expect Salah Will Be Dropped Soon’ - Pundit Makes Startling Claim Amid Liverpool’s Poor Form
- Jurgen Klopp’s Job At Liverpool Not On The Line With Sacking Unlikely By FSG
- Arsenal Legend Arsene Wenger On Possible Cause of Liverpool's Problems
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |