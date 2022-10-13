Skip to main content
Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 11 - October 14th To 16th

IMAGO / PA Images

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 11 - October 14th To 16th

All the action from Gameweek 11 of the 2022/23 Premier League season as Liverpool take on Manchester City.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After a brilliant 7-1 victory in the Champions League against Rangers on Wednesday, Liverpool will be hoping to continue the momentum when they take on champions Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Sunday as they attempt to extend their lead at the top of the table and third placed Tottenham host Everton in Saturday evening's match.

Liverpool host Manchester City on Sunday in the Premier League boosted by the 7-1 victory over Rangers.

Liverpool host Manchester City on Sunday in the Premier League boosted by the 7-1 victory over Rangers.

Premier League Fixtures - Gameweek 11

Friday, 14th October 2022

8:00pm   Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion

Saturday, 15th October 2022

3:00pm    Leicester City v Crystal Palace

3:00pm    Fulham v AFC Bournemouth

3:00pm    Wolves v Nottingham Forest

5:30pm    Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sunday, 16th October 2022

2:00pm    Aston Villa v Chelsea

2:00pm    Leeds United v Arsenal

2:00pm    Manchester United v Newcastle United

2:00pm    Southampton v West Ham United

4:30pm    Liverpool v Manchester City

All times are BST.

Premier League Table

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolManchester City

Schedule

imago1016168817h
Match Coverage

Watch: Mohammed Salah Scores Fastest Ever Champions League Hat-trick

By Matty Orme
imago1016170191h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings - Salah Hits Fastest Ever UCL Hat-trick Whilst Bobby Dazzles in 7-1 Rout.

By Alex Caddick
imago1016168817h
Match Coverage

Watch: Rangers 1-7 Liverpool Match Highlights, Bobby Dazzles & Super Salah Hattrick

By Neil Andrew
Champions League
News

UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 Fixtures & Results - 11th to 12th October

By Neil Andrew
Champions League Trophy
Match Coverage

Watch: Mohamed Salah Extends Liverpool's Lead Away To Rangers - UEFA Champions League

By Damon Carr
imago1016168265h
Match Coverage

Twitter Reacts: Full-Time Rangers vs Liverpool

By Matty Orme
Champions League Trophy
Match Coverage

Watch: Darwin Nunez Scores After Roberto Firmino Magic - UEFA Champions League

By Damon Carr
Champions League Trophy
Match Coverage

Watch: Roberto Firmino Scores Again And Gives Liverpool The Lead Against Rangers - UEFA Champions League

By Damon Carr