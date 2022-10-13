Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 11 - October 14th To 16th

After a brilliant 7-1 victory in the Champions League against Rangers on Wednesday, Liverpool will be hoping to continue the momentum when they take on champions Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Sunday as they attempt to extend their lead at the top of the table and third placed Tottenham host Everton in Saturday evening's match.

Liverpool host Manchester City on Sunday in the Premier League boosted by the 7-1 victory over Rangers. IMAGO / PA Images

Premier League Fixtures - Gameweek 11

Friday, 14th October 2022

8:00pm Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion

Saturday, 15th October 2022

3:00pm Leicester City v Crystal Palace

3:00pm Fulham v AFC Bournemouth

3:00pm Wolves v Nottingham Forest

5:30pm Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

Sunday, 16th October 2022

2:00pm Aston Villa v Chelsea

2:00pm Leeds United v Arsenal

2:00pm Manchester United v Newcastle United

2:00pm Southampton v West Ham United

4:30pm Liverpool v Manchester City

All times are BST.

Premier League Table

