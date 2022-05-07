Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 36 - May 7th To 12th

The Premier League enters matchweek 36 this weekend and we can bring you details of the fixtures, schedule, and latest table.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Matchweek 36 Fixtures

Saturday, 7th May 2022

3:00pm Brentford v Southampton

3:00pm Burnley v Aston Villa

3:00pm Chelsea v Wolves

3:00pm Crystal Palace v Watford

5:30pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United

7:45pm Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday, 8th May 2022

2:00pm Arsenal v Leeds United

2:00pm Leicester City v Everton

2:00pm Norwich City v West Ham United

4:30pm Manchester City v Newcastle United

Tuesday, 10th May 2022

8:00pm Aston Villa v Liverpool (matchweek 33)

Wednesday, 11th May 2022

7:30pm Leeds United v Chelsea (matchweek 33)

7:45pm Leicester City v Norwich City (matchweek 21)

7:45pm Watford v Everton (matchweek 30)

8:15pm Wolves v Manchester City (matchweek 33)

Thursday, 12th May 2022

7:45pm Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (matchweek 22)

Premier League Table

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |