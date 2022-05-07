Skip to main content

Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 36 - May 7th To 12th

The Premier League enters matchweek 36 this weekend and we can bring you details of the fixtures, schedule, and latest table.

Premier League

Matchweek 36 Fixtures

Saturday, 7th May 2022

3:00pm     Brentford v Southampton

3:00pm     Burnley v Aston Villa

3:00pm     Chelsea v Wolves

3:00pm     Crystal Palace v Watford

5:30pm     Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United

7:45pm     Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday, 8th May 2022

2:00pm     Arsenal v Leeds United

2:00pm     Leicester City v Everton

2:00pm     Norwich City v West Ham United

4:30pm     Manchester City v Newcastle United

Tuesday, 10th May 2022

8:00pm     Aston Villa v Liverpool (matchweek 33)

Wednesday, 11th May 2022

7:30pm     Leeds United v Chelsea (matchweek 33)

7:45pm     Leicester City v Norwich City (matchweek 21)

7:45pm     Watford v Everton (matchweek 30)

8:15pm     Wolves v Manchester City (matchweek 33)

Thursday, 12th May 2022

7:45pm     Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (matchweek 22)

Premier League Table

