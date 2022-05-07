Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 36 - May 7th To 12th
The Premier League enters matchweek 36 this weekend and we can bring you details of the fixtures, schedule, and latest table.
Matchweek 36 Fixtures
Saturday, 7th May 2022
3:00pm Brentford v Southampton
3:00pm Burnley v Aston Villa
3:00pm Chelsea v Wolves
3:00pm Crystal Palace v Watford
5:30pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United
7:45pm Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
Sunday, 8th May 2022
2:00pm Arsenal v Leeds United
2:00pm Leicester City v Everton
Read More
2:00pm Norwich City v West Ham United
4:30pm Manchester City v Newcastle United
Tuesday, 10th May 2022
8:00pm Aston Villa v Liverpool (matchweek 33)
Wednesday, 11th May 2022
7:30pm Leeds United v Chelsea (matchweek 33)
7:45pm Leicester City v Norwich City (matchweek 21)
7:45pm Watford v Everton (matchweek 30)
8:15pm Wolves v Manchester City (matchweek 33)
Thursday, 12th May 2022
7:45pm Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (matchweek 22)
Premier League Table
