Match Report: Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match report as the reds take all three points away from home in an attempt to close down the gap with Manchester City at the top of the table.

Liverpool travelled to the capital to face Crystal Palace in a Premier League showdown.

Two changes from Liverpool's last match saw Alisson Becker and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain coming onto the right-wing instead of Caoimhin Kelleher and Kaide Gordon.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Early on into the first half Liverpool dominated the possession and pressed forward while Palace struggled to get out of their own half.

10 minutes into the game, Liverpool had their first goal of the afternoon. Andy Robertson whipped the ball in from a corner where Virgil van Dijk was waiting at the front post with a header into the top left corner after making a darting run towards the front post to lose his marker. 0-1

Jurgen Klopp's men continued pressing with Robertson and Jordan Henderson firing shots towards the goal. The 'Flying Scotsman' lifted the ball towards the back post but Oxlade Chamberlain could only find the side netting.

Shortly after, Crystal Palace found a way through thanks to a Michael Olise through ball to Joel Ward who found himself in a one vs one against Alisson. Thankfully the Brazilian keeper stood strong, sending the effort over the bar.

Liverpool picked up their second goal after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain found himself in acres of space and settled the ball down from a cross before slotting his shot into the bottom corner. 0-2

IMAGO / Sportimage

Crystal Palace was unlucky yet again as another chance disappeared into the hands of Alisson Becker after a dangerous ball was fired low into the box but Connor Gallagher could not control it.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Crystal Palace had another great chance after Joel Matip misfired a pass but once again Allison stood strong and denied Michael Olise from close range.

Crystal Palace was having a strong end to the first half as Liverpool become sloppy, but Klopp's team managed to keep hold of the clean sheet until halftime.

It did not take long to see the first goal of the half but was in favour of Crystal Palace who scored a lovely goal.

Patrick Viera's team tricked the Liverpool backline into thinking they are offside, but Virgil van Dijk doesn't see Olise’s run behind him and unselfishly plays the ball to Odsonne Edouard to slot the ball into an empty net. 1-2

IMAGO / Focus Images

The second half started very evenly with a big battle in the midfield of the pitch.

Palace began to dominate a shaky Liverpool team creating five chances to Liverpool's two in the first 20 minutes of the second half with the Eagles finding the side netting and consistently finding ways through the Liverpool team.

As the match neared its end, Liverpool continued to hold a high line but the players were slow running back which allowed Eberechi Eze to run through and pick up the ball and try to chip Alisson.

Like many times before, the Brazilian made another huge save to keep his team in the lead as he put the ball out for a corner.

Now entering into the final five minutes of the match, chaos ensued. Diogo Jota and Vicente Guaita collided in the penalty area and Jota went to the ground. Initially, the referee said no penalty but after consulting with the VAR monitor he awarded a controversial penalty to Jurgen Klopp's side.

In the absence of Mohamed Salah, Fabinho stepped up to slot the penalty home and give the Reds some breathing space. 1-3

Six minutes of extra time were added on to the end of the game, but the play slowed down as Crystal Palace settled for defeat.

A very well-deserved man of the match for Alisson Becker who undoubtedly kept his team in the lead throughout the game.

A tough one to take for the Palace fans with a dominant second half that turned out to not be enough to stop the title challengers. Liverpool took all three points in a week that saw Manchester City drop points against Southampton putting the Reds just 9nine points behind the league leaders with a game in hand.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook